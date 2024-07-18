Putin: The Hitler of the 21st Century

The horrific bombing recently of Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital by Russia only adds to the genocidal atrocities being perpetrated upon the people of Ukraine at the direction of Vladimir Putin. The Russian assault on the hospital marked one of the worst days of violence against civilians in months.

The bombing, which targeted a civilian hospital with no military value, not only blatantly violated the rules of war, but also reinforced once again the barbarity of Putin’s invasion of that peaceful country.

Putin’s deliberate targeting of a children’s hospital brings him ever-closer to the pantheon of Europe’s 20th century barbarian dictators — Hitler, Stalin, and Mussloini — and makes clear that the civilized world must do whatever we can to help the Ukrainian people resist this sociopathic monster of the 21st century.