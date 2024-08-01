Rep. Moran Endorses Allison Cartwright for Clerk of the SJC

Special to Sun

State Rep. John Moran has announced his endorsement of Allison Cartwright for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County.

“Allison Cartwright is a skilled attorney who has dedicated a lifetime of service to fighting for justice in our courts and in the community,” said Rep. Moran. “I am proud to endorse her campaign for Supreme Judicial Court Clerk!”

Rep. Moran’s support adds to Cartwright’s diverse and growing list of endorsers, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, State Senators Lydia Edwards, William Brownsberger, Liz Miranda, House Majority Leader Michael Moran, State Representatives Russell Holmes, Judith García, and Sam Montaño, State Senate Judiciary Chair Jamie Eldridge, Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Councilors Henry Santana, Gabriela Coletta Zapata, Liz Breadon, Enrique Pepén, and Sharon Durkan, Winthrop Town Council Vice President Hannah Belcher, Revere City Councilors Marc Silvestri, Juan Jaramillo, and Joanne McKenna, Chelsea City Councilor at-Large Roberto Jiménez-Rivera, UAW Region 9A, the Boston Teachers Union, Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale, and Boston Democratic Ward Committees 4, 5, 10, 11, 15, 19.

“Representative Moran has a clear commitment to caring for his community and his district,” said Allison Cartwright in a press release. “I am glad to have his support in this race and look forward to working together to connect with residents and educate them about me and this important race.”

Cartwright has over 30 years of legal experience and currently serves on the Committee for Public Counsel Services’s Public Defenders Division, where she oversees seventy-five public defenders, social workers, and investigators for Suffolk and Norfolk counties. She works daily to ensure that staff have the tools necessary to provide top notch defense, necessary services, and are able to protect fundamental constitutional and human rights. Over the course of her career, she has been appointed to and served on a number of boards, including Boston’s Police Reform Task Force, the Massachusetts Advisory Board on Probation, and the Governor’s Restorative Justice Advisory Committee.