News in Brief

Boston Ward 5 GOP to endorse Trump-Vance at Aug. 27 meeting

The Boston Ward 5 Republican Committee will endorse the Presidential ticket of Trump-Vance during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.

SOWA Artists Guild to hold August events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on Aug. 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13

The Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch . The new Eastern Standard bakery has joined the market as well, with fresh bread, croissants, and other delectables. Berklee Students will also be performing at the weekly markets.

For more information, email [email protected].

Summer jazz concerts at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library and Friends of the South End Library present

Jazz and Blues with Pat Loomis and Friends on Wednesdays, Aug. 14 and 28; Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at South End Library Park.