Ward 4 Democrats Hosts Ice Cream Social by The Boston Sun Staff • August 22, 2024

Derek Kouyoumjian PhotosShown above, recipients of the Ward 4 Democratic Committee Scholarship: Jaya Goud, Diana Lytvyn, Bonnie Shao, and Saratu Waya with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Ward 4 Co-Chairs Ryan Hatcher and Carol Lasky. Not present was Scholarship recipient, Isabella Lai who was on vacation with her family. The recipients either need to reside or go to school in Ward 4. They also were presented with a Citation from the State Of Massachusetts recognizing their hard work. Shown below, Massachusetts State Rep Jay Livingstone joins Ben Siegel and Suzie McGlone in ice cream shopping duties.