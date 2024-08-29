News in Brief

NABB Back Bay Block Party set for Saturday, Sept. 7

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) is sponsoring a Back Bay Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7, from noon to 3 p.m. on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall (at the Clarendon Street entrance). A rain date for this event has been set for Saturday, Sept. 14.

​The event will offer live music and entertainment; dog activities; food, including ice cream; face painting and other family fun; and more. While admission to this event, all guests are asked to RSVP in advance so event organizers can provide enough food and beverages for attendees.

​To RSVP and for more information, email [email protected].

SOWa Artists Guild to hold September events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on Sept. 6 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on Sept. 1, 8, 15, and 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SoWa Artists Guild will also participate in the 38th annual South End Open Studios and studios will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13

The Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch . The new Eastern Standard bakery has joined the market as well, with fresh bread, croissants, and other delectables. Berklee Students will also be performing at the weekly markets.

For more information, email [email protected].

​Season’s final jazz concerts at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library and Friends of the South End Library present Jazz and Blues with Pat Loomis and Friends on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at South End Library Park.