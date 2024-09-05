Public Process for Redevelopment of Our Lady’s Guild House gets Underway

By Sun staff

The public process for the redevelopment of the Our Lady’s Guild House in Kenmore Square is now officially underway.

Per the filing of a SPRA (Small Project Review Application) with the city on Aug. 26, Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) and the Planning Office for Urban Affairs – a nonprofit established by the Archdiocese of Boston -intend to completely renovate and modernize the six-story, 140-room lodging house at 20 Charlesgate West to convert it into an 86-unit rental building. The proposed unit mix will comprise will include 22 enhanced, permanent, supportive-housing Single Room Occupancy (“SRO”) apartments, 45 studio apartments, and 19 one-bedroom apartments, along with a community room with a kitchen and storage, an office, lounge, laundry facilities, other ancillary spaces, and bicycle parking.

“This Project is the culmination of years of advocacy on behalf of residents to purchase the building and return it to its original mission of providing affordable housing,” according to an email from the city’s Planning Department.

The public comment period for this proposed project ends on Sept. 25; visit the city’s project page at https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/20-charlesgate-west to submit a comment or for more information on the project.