Wu, City Welcome College and University Students

Special to the Sun

The City of Boston announced an update on the City’s preparations as college and university students move in across Boston to ensure they have a smooth transition into their new homes and communities. A cross-departmental effort, Boston is sharing information on how to access City services including 311, mattress pick up, inspections, BlueBikes, as well as sharing information on parking restrictions and improper storage of waste.

“Students bring so much life to our City, and we are thrilled to welcome them this week,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to thank the many city workers and departments who have prepared all summer to welcome our students back, and to ensure that all of our new residents have safe housing, access to city services and all the information they need. The City of Boston is proud to be home to world-class colleges, universities, and institutions that bring so many brilliant students into our community.”

“My team and I are excited to welcome new and returning students to Boston. We are committed to ensuring their communities are safe, sanitary and code compliant,” said Inspectional Services Commissioner Tania Del Rio. “We also encourage students to do their part by properly disposing of their trash and keeping their units clean.”

New and current residents are encouraged to connect with Boston 311 to report non-emergency issues and get information. There are three ways to do so:

• Call 311 (if outside Boston, please call 617-635-4500)

• visit boston.gov/311,

• or download the BOS:311 app.

The BOS:311 app is available in the Google Play and iOS stores and currently has a student move-in specific section to streamline reporting.

“The Community Engagement Cabinet is excited to connect with students to help make Boston feel like home. There are many ways to engage with our Cabinet,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “I encourage all of our new and returning neighbors to call 311 to identify their neighborhood liaison in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services. If they are interested in meeting new neighbors and becoming civically engaged, they should reach out to the Office of Civic Organizing to sign-up to participate in Love Your Block, a neighborhood clean-up or attend our next Civic Summit.”

The City’s Inspectional Services, Transportation, Office of Neighborhood Services, Fire, Police and Public Works departments are conducting housing inspections upon request, trash inspections, and distributing informational brochures in neighborhoods with large student populations.

The Inspectional Services Department (ISD) will deploy over 50 inspectors throughout the neighborhoods heavily populated with students. Inspectors will conduct walkthroughs of areas heavily populated with students including but not limited to; Allston, Brighton, Back Bay, Fenway, Mission Hill and Beacon Hill. While canvassing these areas inspectors will distribute informational flyers, offer on the spot inspections and answer questions related to city services.

The City encourages students to avoid used furniture and to notify their landlord immediately in the event of a suspected infestation. In addition, information pertaining to rodent control can be found here and questions regarding the housing code can be found here.

The Boston Transportation Department will be implementing on-street parking restrictions on streets in Allston, Fenway, Mission Hill, and Roxbury to help provide parking spaces for vehicles being used by new residents and students moving into those areas. In these areas, ISD is not granting permits for construction from Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1 in order to alleviate traffic and parking concerns and promote safety. In addition, on-street parking restrictions signage will be posted in affected neighborhoods.The City encourages residents, students, and families to pay attention to posted signs. For more information on street restrictions, visit boston.gov/moving.

The City also encourages residents and visitors to maintain an accessible path of travel on sidewalks and at intersections. Additionally, the City urges residents and visitors to not block accessible parking spaces designated for people with disabilities while moving in or out.

“Boston is home to almost 80,000 people with disabilities, so please remember not to block sidewalks or corner curb ramps, including tactile warning pads,” said Boston Disability Commissioner Kristen McCosh. “Also please be aware of on-street parking spaces that have signs designating them as accessible parking for people with disabilities. These spaces can only be used by vehicles with a valid HP/DV parking placard.”

Bluebikes is Boston’s public bike share system. With more than 400 stations and 4000 bikes, it’s a fast and convenient way to get around the Greater Boston area. Many of Boston’s colleges and universities provide discounts on annual passes for students, faculty, and staff. Students are encouraged to check with their university’s transportation office to see if they are eligible. More information is available at boston.gov/bluebikes. For more information on biking safely in Boston, visit boston.gov/boston-by-bike. For more information about street safety for pedestrians with disabilities, visit boston.gov/boston-brakes

The Public Works Code Enforcement Division will be issuing citations for the improper storage of household trash. Residents are asked to place their trash and recycling on the curb by 6:00 a.m. on their scheduled collection day, or set it out the night before after 5:00 p.m.

Due to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ban, mattresses and box springs are no longer collected curbside as part of routine trash collection. Residents are required to make an appointment for a free curbside pick-up at: Boston.gov/mattress. The residential mattress program does not service buildings with seven units or more. Those residents should consult with their property manager to learn the proper protocol to recycle their mattress. Roughly 75 percent of all mattresses and box springs components can be disassembled and recycled. The recovered materials are used to manufacture a variety of new products including foam padding, fabric, steel springs and wooden frames.

While household furniture can be left curbside on your scheduled pick-up day, we strongly encourage residents to donate the items to a charity or organization that can pass them along to others in need. Items such as televisions, air conditioners and refrigerators require a special pick-up. To schedule an appointment, contact 311. Residents are reminded not to block sidewalks with trash or household furniture set out for pick up. Items should be placed along the curb, leaving room for pedestrians, including people with disabilities or those pushing strollers, to get by. New residents are strongly encouraged to download the City’s free Trash Day app at: boston.gov/trash-day. Residents can view their collection schedules, set reminders, and search a directory of hundreds of household items to find out the right way to dispose of them.

Students are encouraged to visit boston.gov/moving for more information regarding parking restrictions and permits, trash removal and restrictions, and rental requirements.