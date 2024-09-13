Councilor Coletta Zapata announces launch of city’s Food Cart Pilot Program

Special to the Sun

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata is proud to announce the launch of the Food Cart Pilot Program, following a year of advocacy and collaboration with the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. The program is designed to simplify the street vending process, allowing entrepreneurs to comply with city regulations while reducing high startup costs.

Under the new pilot program, the city has introduced several key initiatives, including a concierge service to assist vendors with the permitting process, a streamlined application system, and a clear roadmap to guide vendors through City Hall. All materials have also been translated into Spanish, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, and Mandarin Chinese.

Designated vending zones have been established in various neighborhoods across Boston, including:

• Maverick Square, East Boston

• City Hall Square, Downtown

• Phillips Square, Chinatown

• McKim Branch and Adams Street Branch, Boston Public Library

“I’m excited to see the Food Cart Pilot Program come to life, making street vending more accessible to our small business entrepreneurs,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “Previously, street vendors faced a maze of bureaucracy. This program simplifies the process, helping vendors quickly establish their businesses without the burden of expensive brick-and-mortar costs or food trucks. This initiative creates economic opportunities and pathways to generational wealth, and I encourage all interested residents to take advantage of it.”

In August 2023, Councilor Coletta Zapata proposed an ordinance to streamline the creation of small vending businesses. This ordinance established guidelines for street vending zones, improved oversight by city departments, and reduced permit fees and fines. The launch of the

pilot program marks the first step in these efforts. The Councilor is committed to further reducing costs and expanding access so all Bostonians can participate and benefit.

Streamlining the street vending process is expected to boost neighborhood economies by providing more business opportunities to residents and increasing foot traffic. Several cities around the United States have developed and implemented similar regulations with favorable outcomes for residents and business owners alike. Moreover, studies have shown that when street vendors were removed in Brooklyn, New York, local businesses saw a 20% decline in revenue due to reduced foot traffic1.

Vendors interested in applying to the Food Cart Pilot Program can do so at bit.ly/FoodCartPilot. For assistance in starting a food cart business, vendors can contact the Office of Small Business at [email protected] or (617) 635-0355.

For further information, please contact Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata’s office at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].