Uncategorized NABB Block Party: Brings Neighborhood Together by The Boston Sun Staff • September 13, 2024 • 0 Comments Derek Kouyoumjian PhotoThe Commonwealth Mall had many visitors celebrating the Back Bay and NABB’s efforts at enriching thecommunity. See more photos on Pages 5 through 7. Rep. Jay Livingstone (center) is seenat the Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7, on theCommonwealth Avenue Mall, alongside JolindaTaylor of Marlborough Street resident (at left)and Derek Kouyoumjian, a longtime contributingphotographer who covered the event for this publication. Courtesy of Kathy Young