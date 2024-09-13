Uncategorized

NABB Block Party: Brings Neighborhood Together

by  •  • 0 Comments
Derek Kouyoumjian Photo
The Commonwealth Mall had many visitors celebrating the Back Bay and NABB’s efforts at enriching the
community. See more photos on Pages 5 through 7.
Rep. Jay Livingstone (center) is seen
at the Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 7, on the
Commonwealth Avenue Mall, alongside Jolinda
Taylor of Marlborough Street resident (at left)
and Derek Kouyoumjian, a longtime contributing
photographer who covered the event for this publication. Courtesy of Kathy Young

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.