News in Brief

Memorial service for Henry Lee set for Nov. 1 at King’s Chapel

A memorial service for Henry Lee has been set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at King’s Chapel at 58 Tremont St. Lee, who helped establish the Friends of the Public Garden, died on Aug. 12 at age 99.

Geotechnical-boring work set to get underway in Back Bay Fens on Sept. 23

Geotechnical-boring work will get underway in the Back Bay Fens beginning Sept. 23, and is expected to take approximately one week to complete, according to Lauren Bryant, senior project manager for the Boston Parks & Recreation Department.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold Sept. events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on Sept. 15 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SoWa Artists Guild will also participate in the 38th annual South End Open Studios and studios will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13

The Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch . The new Eastern Standard bakery has joined the market as well, with fresh bread, croissants, and other delectables. Berklee Students will also be performing at the weekly markets.

For more information, email [email protected].