News in Brief

Massport to Host Emergency Exercise at Logan Airport

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), alongside several mutual aid partners, will hold an emergency response exercise on Friday, September 20th at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For the surrounding communities, please be aware that there will be emergency vehicles from various agencies in the vicinity.

This exercise is required every three years by the FAA to test the coordination, communication and response in the event of a major incident at BOS. A number of mutual aid partners will be taking part in the exercise alongside Massport Fire Rescue, including the Boston Fire Department, Boston EMS, Massachusetts State Police and the U.S Coast Guard.

The airport will remain open throughout the exercise.

Jazz Square Dedication, Mass Ave Coalition’s Community Fest both set for Saturday, Sept. 28

The official Jazz Square Dedication is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the intersection of Columbus and Massachusetts avenues (in front of Cacao, a coffee shop located at 570 Columbus Ave.). Musicians from the New England Conservancy will be on hand to perform jazz selections for the occasion, and guest speakers expected at the dedication include Bonnie Johnson from WICN’s Colors of Jazz, City Council President Ruthzee Louijene, District 7 City Councilor Tania Fernades Anderson, and State Rep. John Moran.

This event is part of the two-day Jazz Square Celebration, which includes other events in and around the South End on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28. For more information, visit bostonjazzfoundation.org.

The Mass Ave Coalition’s Community Fest 2024 will follow the Jazz Square Dedication from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chester Square Park, which will include music by Mike Garry Band as part of free community event, which will also feature children’s activities, food, and even an interactive game that will allow participants a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

The coalition comprises Chester Square Neighbors, the Claremont Neighborhood Association, the St. Botolph Neighborhood Association, the Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association, and the Hurley Blocks Neighborhood Association. Visit the Mass Ave Coalition’s website at massavecoalition.wixstudio.io/home for more information on its Community Fest 2024.

NABB Homelessness Task Force forum set for Oct. 9 at Copley BPL

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Homelessness Task Force will sponsor its fifth annual Citywide Public Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Rabb Hall in the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

This year’s educational forum will be moderated by Jenifer McKim, interim investigations editor for WGBH, and include panelists Dr. Howard Koh, professor of public health and director of the Initiative on Health and Homelessness at Harvard SPH; Kenzie Bok, administrator of the Boston Housing Authority; and Joshua Cuddy, director of interagency coordination at EOHLC.

Register online at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/66e47f5379c37d9f5da6e2fa.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold September events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its final SoWa Sunday of the month on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. SoWa Artists Guild will also participate in the 38th annual South End Open Studios and studios will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until October 13

The Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch . The new Eastern Standard bakery has joined the market as well, with fresh bread, croissants, and other delectables. Berklee Students will also be performing at the weekly markets.

For more information, email [email protected].

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 18 to the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual fall gala, its Spaghetti Dinner, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

WLP will celebrate its donors and partners who have invested in building a healthy community for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

This year’s event will include a dynamic musical performance by local artist Miranda Rae, as well as speeches from Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Chef/Owner Douglass Williams of MIDA Restaurants, and the Honorable Linda Dorcena-Forry, former State Senator.

To reserve a seat, sponsor the event, or learn more, visit womenslunchplace.org/sd.