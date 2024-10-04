Healey-Driscoll administration announces Firefighter Safety Grant opportunity

Special to the Sun

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today that up to $5 million in grant funding is available to support the purchase of firefighter turnout gear, fire suppression equipment, and related items through the FY25 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program.

The competitive grant program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security and the Department of Fire Services, reimburses local fire departments for the purchase of qualifying safety equipment. Departments of every city, town, fire district, and eligible state authority may apply for a grant. Maximum funding amounts are based on the size of the population the department serves.

“Massachusetts firefighters put everything on the line to protect their communities,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “The Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program helps make that dangerous job a little safer for them. From radios to rescue harnesses, every dollar goes toward protecting the people who protect us.”

Tools, meters, personal protective equipment, communications devices, and other items are eligible for reimbursement through the program, which places an emphasis on helping departments meet the latest safety standards set by the National Fire Protection Association and Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

“Modern firefighters do much more than fight fires,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “They perform technical rescues, mitigate the release of hazardous materials, and treat traumatic injuries. Many of their day-to-day activities expose them to carcinogens and other health hazards. These grants give local fire departments the flexibility to purchase the safety equipment that will best serve their needs, from small rural towns to large urban areas. It’s an investment in the safety of our firefighters and all our communities.”

Applications for the FY25 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program are being accepted through October 17, 2024.