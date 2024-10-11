25 Years of Storybook Ball Impact

Special to the Sun

Storybook Ball, Mass General for Children’s (MGfC) signature fundraising event, will celebrate its 25th year of hosting one of the most spectacular nights in Boston on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Throughout the event’s quarter-century history, donor generosity has helped raise more than $38 million to provide extraordinary care and innovative research to children, adolescents and teens in Boston and around the globe.

This year’s milestone anniversary promises to be memorable, as the incredible work being done to care for MGfC’s most medically complex children is spotlighted. Co-Chairs Sarah and Walter Donovan and Laura Will and David Nicholson will welcome 500 supporters to enjoy dinner, carnival booth games and dancing amidst Rafanelli Events’ creative inspiration of the classic children’s book, Corduroy.

This is the second-year co-chairing for Laura and David, and the clinical focus on complex care is close to their hearts. When their son Alden was four months old, MGfC physicians uncovered he had a severe form of polymicrogyria, a brain malformation where many small brain folds have developed abnormally throughout the cortex, the outermost layer of the brain.

The diagnosis explained Alden’s seizures and meant he would face severe developmental delays and feeding difficulties. After Alden’s diagnosis, the family worked hand-in-hand with the MGfC palliative and coordinated care teams, bringing together his primary physician, surgical and medical specialists, child life specialists, physical, occupational and speech therapists and many others. MGfC specialists eased Alden’s distressing symptoms, optimized his quality of life and fostered an open communication between all members of the team. Alden, now four years old, is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair, and his smile can light up a room. He has routine visits at MGfC, participates in regular physical therapy and goes to school. “We are incredibly grateful to Mass General for Children for helping Alden achieve the quality of life he has today,” said Co-Chair Laura Will. “Being part of this amazing event is our chance to pay it forward and share our story and MGfC’s story with others.”

At the Ball, guests will enjoy a special performance by Andrew Marshall, finalist of NBC’s “The Voice” Season 20 and a Boxford native who underwent treatment for leukemia at MGfC. A live auction, emceed by 100.7 WZLX’s Rich Shertenlieb, will include an Irish castle getaway. Joanne Wolfe, MD, MPH, Physician-in-Chief of MGfC, will provide remarks along with Allan M. Goldstein, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief of MGfC, and David F. M. Brown, President, Academic Medical Centers, Mass General Brigham. “When a family learns that their child is facing a chronic or life-threatening medical diagnosis, it can turn their world upside down,” said Dr. Wolfe, who is chair of pediatrics at Mass General for Children and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Mass General for Children is here to help children and their families through these incredibly complex and difficult diagnoses. With a blended approach to care, we treat underlying conditions while simultaneously enhancing comfort and well-being, so that the child emerges with the best possible quality of life despite navigating uncertain futures.” Winners of the event’s signature carnival booth games will take home items donated by generous sponsors Agent Nateur, Bloomingdale’s, ChappyWrap, Feast & Fettle, Franklin Sports, Kendra Scott, LVC Retail Shops, PUMA, Rockets of Awesome, Rue La La and Trinchero Family Estates.

“This year’s festivities are inspired by Corduroy, a lonely teddy bear who finds acceptance from a little girl who loves him for just who he is,” said Co-Chair Sarah Donovan. “This moving tale mirrors MGfC’s mission to stand shoulder to shoulder with patients and families dealing with difficult diagnoses. We are grateful for all the support and are looking forward to sharing this very special milestone evening with you.” Mass General for Children’s Storybook Ball takes place at 6 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 2, 2024, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Visit www.storybookball.org for tickets and more information.