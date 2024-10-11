South End Author announces new book

Special to Sun

South End author Philip Gambone’s long-awaited second book of short stories, entitled ‘ZIGZAG,’ takes off from where his highly acclaimed first collection ended, taking us now into the lives of older gay men.

These 16, loosely interconnected stories are about men who have experienced a lot: marriages and break-ups; rekindling old loves and starting new romances; the search for sex in an online era; the loss of familiar gay culture; the death of loved ones; and always the adventure of living in a world where they have to make up the rules as they go along. Gambone takes us to a radical faerie wedding; a closeted French teacher’s classroom; the weekly café gathering of a group of older gay bohemians, one of whom has adopted a child; a randy eighty-year-old portrait painter who insists his clients pose in the nude; a gay man who discovers his brother is HIV positive; a man in a wheelchair who hires a straight, 23-year-old companion; another who periodically hooks up with a married man; and a long-standing gay couple whose weekly visits to a sports café in Boston’s Italian neighborhood present a delicious and dangerous temptation.

As George Stambolian said of his first collection, “Philip Gambone he has done something extraordinary—he has written with honesty, humor, and compassion about the lives of ordinary gay men. His characters speak to us in voices that are almost hypnotically real. They charm us with their words only to catch us with startling revelations of truth.”

Now these “ordinary gay men” have reached a new stage in their lives, where the pull of multiple responsibilities, conflicting desires, and cross-generational connections both enriches and tests the identities they they’ve built up over the years.

Exhilarating, heart-warming, sexy, and very real—Gambone’s stories zigzag through the twists and turns of each character’s life toward a place where gratitude, peace, self-acceptance, wisdom, and even spiritual growth abound. Visit rattlinggoodyarns.com for more information.