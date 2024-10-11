South End Historical Society House Tour set for Saturday, Oct. 19

Special to the Sun

The South End Historical Society (SEHS) will hold its 56th annual South End House Tour on Saturday, October 19th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The South End House Tour features an inside look at restored and renovated homes in the largest Victorian row house district in the United States. As always, SEHS is thrilled to feature several special and distinct homes from the historic South End neighborhood.

The tour is a perennial favorite of anyone interested in home design, architecture, restoration, history, or preservation. Participants are given a guidebook that includes descriptions of the private homes and a map so that they can design a tour at their own pace or follow the suggested route. From thoughtful restoration to innovative floor plans and modern interpretations of classic details, each of the featured homes demonstrates how historic spaces can also be livable homes that are easily adapted to modern needs.

Tickets for the House Tour are $30 in advance and are available at www.southendhistoricalsociety.org/housetour. Tickets will also be available on the day of the Tour for $35 each at Sprogis & Neale Real Estate, 679 Tremont Street.

For more information, please contact at [email protected] or 617-536-4445.

In 1966, founding member Doe Sprogis organized the South End Historical Society’s first four house tour. She continued to be a driving force behind every one of them until 2014, when she and her husband David opened up their own home for what turned out to be her last tour. Doe passed away in 2015, but the House Tour lives on and continues in her memory.

The South End Historical Society was founded in 1966 to preserve the architectural fabric of this unique urban neighborhood. In 1973, their efforts resulted in the South End being placed on the National Register of Historic Places and ultimately its designation as a Boston Landmark District in 1983. Today, the annual House Tour is just one of the ways SEHS raises funds to continue to encourage and compile research, and to advocate for preservation of these historic buildings, monuments, and public spaces.