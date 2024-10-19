Chestnuts Tour Chinatown and Raise Funds for The Boston House

by Marianne Salza

The Chestnut Group, a non-profit women’s social organization for friends over 50, has been celebrating the beginning of their 2024-2025 season by enjoying each other’s company over cocktails, coffee, local adventures, and fundraising efforts. Members describe The Chestnuts as “energized,” “kind,” and “supportive,” offering tremendous opportunities to build strong relationships with other women living in the Boston area.

“They have many varied activities. Everything is fun and wonderful,” said long-time member, Jane Gibbons, of Beacon Hill. “You get to connect with girlfriends.”

Gibbons, who lived in Beacon Hill in the 1970s, returned 17 years ago because she loved the affable neighborhood, where she first bonded with forever friends while walking her dog in Boston Common. Gibbons feels that The Chestnut Group is especially beneficial for newer residents looking for friendship.

“Girlfriends are everything. I don’t know what I would do without my girlfriends. I feel blessed,” acknowledged Gibbons, Real Estate Broker, The Gibbons Group. “We’re fortunate to be able to connect like this.”

The Chestnut Group provides monthly activities for all interests, including film and travel discussions, visits to museums and theaters, and opportunities to learn new recipes through a Seasoned Cooks group. Ladies gather for afternoon and evening book groups, and frequent a variety of restaurants around the city during Lunch Bunch.

Friends recently participated in a food and history tour of Chinatown, led by Hong Kong-born, retired electrical engineers, Cho Li and Tin Ying. The married couple, who met while studying at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, shared their two major hobbies: food and tai chi.

“I loved the couple. They were awesome,” boasted Jill Stansky, Beacon Hill resident. “They both talked about how they were immigrants. Now in their retirement, they’re just doing things they love. One of them is celebrating food – and we got to do that with them.”

During the September 25 excursion, The Chestnuts enjoyed a family style lunch, paused at several spots to sample Chinese food, and were introduced to new restaurants.

“I loved it,” said Stansky, who was happy to have learned the best spots to order dim sum. “The food tours are one of my favorite things to do with The Chestnuts. This one was particularly good because I felt like I learned about how thriving a community Chinatown is in Boston.”

After having raised her family in Sudbury, Stansky moved to Boston and joined The Chestnuts. Originally, she was searching for a group to play Mahjong with; but has since become delighted by the diverse activities offered.

“Because of The Chestnuts I made really great friends,” revealed Stansky, who is in her second year of membership. “The Chestnuts has been a wonderful surprise for me moving to Boston. They’re fun, welcoming, and down-to-earth.”

Stansky also attended the September 26 Party with a Purpose to benefit The Boston House. Some five times a year, The Chestnuts host a Party with a Purpose to contribute to a local charity. This fall’s Party with a Purpose supported The Boston House’s efforts to provide housing and other assistance to families of pediatric cancer patients at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Boston Children’s Hospital. December’s Party with a Purpose will benefit the Boston Globe Foundation’s Globe Santa initiative.

The Boston House, located in Brookline, is a converted mansion that can accommodate up to 22 families per night. It features nine bedrooms that share common areas, such as a dining room, laundry and play areas, and a fully-equipped kitchen.

The only criteria to be a guest of the non-profit organization is that the family lives a minimum of 40 miles away. There is no financial pre-requisite.

“We don’t charge people to stay with us,” said Dawn Emerman, Director, The Boston House. “We have people from every walk of life and all over the world. Right now, we have a family from the Dominican Republic and North Dakota. It’s a beautiful space.”

The Boston House also has 13 studio apartments that are primarily for families of children being released after having received bone marrow transplants.

“Those apartments were a life-saver during the pandemic,” noted Emerman, who has been a staff member since 1997. “We had to close all the common areas.”

Emerman expressed her gratitude for The Chestnuts’ generosity, and explained volunteer opportunities to them, like preparing and serving guests a meal.

“Families appreciate it so much,” Emerman described. “Everyone has been touched by cancer. It bleeds into every part of your life. Some families lose their jobs while they’re here. It’s comforting for families to know they have a place.”