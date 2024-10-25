Mayor Wu, Boston Parks and Recreation Department Celebrate Improvements to O’Day Playground

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods joined Friends of O’Day Playground, Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA), and South End residents on Wednesday, October 9 to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated O’Day Playground. The celebration marks a $2,570,000 investment in the park, including new colorful play equipment, a splash pad, court upgrades, and improved accessibility for community events and programming.

“Outdoor spaces are so important for our families, and I thank our Parks team and community partners for the beautiful renovation of O’Day playground,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m so grateful to all the community leaders, organizations, and residents who shaped this space and continue to make it home for everyone.”

O’Day Playground is located in the heart of the South End and is heavily used and loved by neighborhood residents and local organizations. Updates to the park include colorful new play equipment for children 0-2, 2-5, and 5-12 years old, a new splash pad, and swing set. Upgrades also include court resurfacing and painting with colorful graphics, and improved lighting and accessibility. In addition, the renovation improved utilities and electrical access for neighborhood events like the City’s annual Tito Puente Latin Music Series which attracts thousands of residents to O’Day Playground each summer for free music and dance.

O’Day Playground was designed by Klopfer Martin Design Group and construction was completed by NELM Corp. The project budget was $2,570,000 including design and construction and was made possible through a $400,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Grant administered through the Commonwealth’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

“We’re excited to celebrate this major investment in O’Day Playground, a community and cultural hub in the South End neighborhood,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “Thanks to the input and collaboration of our partners and community members, O’Day Playground will continue to be a joyful space for families and residents of all ages to enjoy for generations to come.”

The design and development of O’Day Playground were driven by community feedback collected during several public meetings and surveys beginning in 2022. The Friends of O’Day Playground and IBA played a crucial role during the community design process. Playground equipment was chosen with the input of children in nearby schools and daycares, and community suggestions such as colorful court graphics, lower basketball hoops, and game tables for chess and dominoes were incorporated into the final design.

“We are thrilled with the renovation of O’Day – a result of genuine community planning, in partnership with the Parks Department and IBA,” said Nicola Truppin and Barbara Collins, co-chairs of Friends of O’Day Playground. “We will resume our annual Bikes Not Fights event in May and are planning other fun events for the future. For now, we are delighted to see the sparks of excitement from a new generation of children enjoying the beautiful surroundings and equipment.”

“The renovation and opening of O’Day Playground come at an exciting time for our community, as we build IBA’s La CASA – The Center for Arts, Self-determination and Activism right next to it,” said Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, IBA Chief Executive Officer. “Our vision of having these two new spaces being developed at the same time is transformative for Villa Victoria, for the South End and for the City. It is wonderful to have this great asset for children and youth in the neighborhood. We look forward to partnering with the City in building a vibrant space powered by arts and community events at O’Day Playground.” For more information, please contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505. Stay updated with news, events, and park improvements by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-