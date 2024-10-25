Wu, Boston Emergency Medical Services celebrate new EMTs

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) celebrated the graduation of 27 EMT-Recruits and three recent promotions in a ceremony at Boston Public Library’s Rabb Hall. The EMT-Recruits were hired as state-certified EMTs and successfully completed the Boston EMS Recruit Academy, an additional intense training program to ensure residents receive the highest quality emergency care. The 27 new graduates now join Boston EMS to respond to medical emergencies in Boston, enhancing 9-1-1 staffing for ambulances and dispatch operations.

“Congratulations to the EMTs graduating today. You are joining a department that sets the standard for excellence in care and compassion,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “EMS is the critical link between our first responder agencies and our healthcare providers, answering the call all hours of the day and night in every neighborhood of our City. I am so grateful for your dedication and commitment to serving our communities.”

“Becoming an EMT or paramedic is an honorable calling. It takes courage, passion and heart to do this job. On every shift, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in the life of someone who needs your help,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “The call volume for medical emergencies in our city is at an all-time high with our members responding to more than 400 calls every day. Your work is vital. After completing this Academy, you are now equipped with the skills and knowledge to handle whatever comes your way.”

The Boston EMS Recruit Academy is a full-time paid training program and includes classroom and field training for a variety of life-threatening emergency situations, including active shooter incidents, hazardous materials exposure, transportation accidents, recovery services, human trafficking, and mass casualty incidents. During training, these graduates responded to more than 3,700 9-1-1 incidents caring for patients suffering from a range of emergencies including cardiac arrest, behavioral health, illnesses and injuries, and serious trauma including shootings and stabbings.

“Congratulations to the EMTs and the newly promoted members of EMS,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “This is not an easy career. Thank you for your commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care to people in some of the toughest situations imaginable. We are proud to have you join this department, and we thank you for your service.”

This class includes eight members who are the first Cadet cohort to complete the EMT Recruit Academy in two decades. This graduating class is also the first to complete the academy at the department’s new state-of-the-art training and education facility in West Roxbury. The new 20,000 square foot space includes simulation rooms for training, a gym, multiple large classrooms, as well as two new ambulance bays. Four of the new graduates also participated in the most recent City Academy training program, managed by the Office of Workforce Development, that prepares Boston residents for various jobs including as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) with Boston EMS.

“I am so proud of our newly promoted Lieutenants and Deputy Superintendent for everything they have already accomplished at Boston EMS. And I am grateful their expertise and knowledge will now provide continued leadership to members across our department,” said Chief Hooley.

Boston EMS is one of the busiest municipal EMS providers in New England, responding to more than 138,000 emergency medical incidents per year. To meet the growing demand in Boston, Boston EMS is actively recruiting to expand the department, add frontline ambulances, and better meet the rising demand for service. As a bureau of BPHC, Boston EMS is committed to serving Boston’s residents through clinical excellence, emergency planning and preparedness, and community outreach.