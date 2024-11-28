Resurrection Lutheran Church turns 150 years old

By Richard Heath

The imposing 56 foot stone steeple of Resurrection Lutheran Church at 94 Warren Street has watched over Nubian ( nee Dudley) Square for a century.

Resurrection Lutheran Church- originally Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church-built it in 1925 but it began in the rented vestry of the Harrison Avenue Presbyterian Church in 1874.

Reverend Miriam Sedzo welcomed everyone to the 150th anniversary of the church on Christ the King Sunday November 24, 2024.

Rev Sedzo was joined by Reverend Gwendolyn Spencer of Mt Sinai Baptist Church in what Rev Sedzo called an ecumenical service.

As the organist Keuhan Suan played “The Churche’s One Foundation”, members took their seats and the Rev Sedzo invited everyone to ”pray together on the day of Christ the King Sunday.”

“We pray for your blessing on our 150th anniversary today and for a plentiful harvest of resources we need to repair our home of Resurrection.”

Rev Sedzo, a native of Ghana, has been minister of Resurrection Lutheran since May 23, 2010.

Originally established by the Swedish community of Boston in 1874, it built its own church at 20 Emerald Street in 1881 before removing to Dudley (now Nubian ) Square following its congregation out of the South End in 1924: the new church was completed in 1925.

In 1965 reflecting the demographic changes in the congregation, the Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church merged with St Marks Congregational Church at 29 Winthrop Street ( now Southern Baptist Church) to become Resurrection Lutheran Church.