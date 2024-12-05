Uncategorized

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour Returns to South End Dec. 7

by  •  • 0 Comments

Special to the Sun

For the 28th year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will continue the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees while bringing holiday spirit to children across Boston. The event is sponsored by Bank of America, and includes visits with Santa, tree lightings, and more.

This year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will start on Saturday, December 7, and end on Sunday, December 8, in neighborhoods throughout Boston.

Saturday December 7

• 2 p.m. – Hyde Square, Jamaica Plain 

• 3 p.m. – J.P. Monument, Jamaica Plain

• 3:45 p.m. – Brigham Circle, Mission Hill

• 5:45 p.m. – Blackstone Square, South End

• 6:45 p.m. – Oak Square, Brighton  

Sunday December 8

• 4 p.m. – Paul Revere Mall, North End

• 5 p.m. – Winthrop Square (the Training Field), Charlestown

• 6:15 p.m. – Maverick Square, East Boston 

