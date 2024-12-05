News in Brief

Virtual public meeting on project set for Dec. 10

The city’s Planning Department will convene a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. to discuss the project proposed for 142-146 St. Mary’s St. in the Audubon Circle neighborhood.

​Newton developer and longtime owner of the property, Allen Associates Properties, now intends to transform a two-story, non-conforming garage located along the tracks for the MBTA’s D train on the Green line at the intersection of Boston and Brookline into an 84,520 GFA (gross floor area) development.

​Spanning five stories above a two-story garage, the proposed development would contain 85 units, including a mix of market-rate studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms. Thirteen units have been designated as IDP (Inclusionary Development Policy Units), including a two-bedroom accessible unit. In addition to 82 garage parking spaces, the project would also include 18 exterior spaces.

​The city’s public comment period for the DPIR (Draft Project Impact Review) is open through Dec. 20; comments can be submitted via the project page at http://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/142-146-st-marys-street.

​To register for the Dec. 10 virtual meeting, visit http://www.bostonplans.org/news-calendar/calendar/2024/12/10/public-meeting.

Gibson House Museum’s Repeal Day Celebration returns Dec. 6

The Gibson House Museum at 137 Beacon St. will host the Etiquetteer’s 13th annual Repeal Day Celebration on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​Tickets are $100 each, with all proceeds benefitting the preservation of the Gibson House Museum. Register at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/events.

Boston Choral Ensemble to bring holiday concert to Old South Church

Boston Choral Ensemble will perform ‘Northern Light’ – a Nordic-inspired holiday musical program – on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Old South Church at 645 Boylston St.

Along with selections like “Valgusele (For light)” by Part Uusberg, “Northern Light” by Ola Gjelio, and “Sweeter Still” by Eric Barnum, the program will also feature traditional holiday carols. Advance purchase tickets are $25 each ; $15 for students/seniors; and $10 for children.

Tickets at the door cost $30 each; $20 for students/seniors; and $10 for children. Special ticket prices for families and groups are available.

More information and tickets available at bostonchoral.org.

Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll returns Dec. 8

Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll is coming Sunday, Dec. 8.

For this event, Newbury Street will be car-free from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 8. The route will be the same as the summer Open Newbury series, with Newbury Street closed to cars from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. The City encourages Newbury Street businesses to activate their outdoor spaces with programming with family-friendly activities, pop-up parklets, brand activations, and much more.

In case of inclement weather, a makeup date will be held on Dec. 15.

‘Picture Your Pet with Santa’ returns Dec. 13 to The Colonnade Hotel

The Colonnade Hotel, located at 120 Huntington Ave., will bring back its timeless, pet-friendly holiday tradition with “Picture Your Pet with Santa” on Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Hotel guests, neighbors, and passersby are welcomed to bring their four-legged friends for a festive photo opp with Saint Nick himself.

​A cash bar, and complimentary hot chocolate and sweets from The Colonnade Hotel’s onsite restaurant, LUCIE drink + dine, will be available for human attendees, along with free, festive treats for pets. A $25 donation to the MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center is required for attendance. Photos will be delivered to each attendee virtually via email as well as in print during the event.

​Reserve your spot by visiting ColonnadeSantaPics2024.eventbrite.com.

Co|So Artists’ Holiday Small Works 2024 running through Dec. 22

Running through Dec. 22, the Copley Society of Art, located at 158 Newbury St., will offer Co|So Artists’ Holiday Small Works 2024, appearing in both the Upper and Lower Galleries.

Featuring work from hundreds of artists, Holiday Small Works is one of Co|So’s most eagerly anticipated exhibitions each year. In their Best of Boston 2018 feature for Best Art Gallery, Boston Magazine spotlighted this traditional holiday show, which offers hundreds of affordable small artworks in a variety of media including painting, sculpture, mixed media, and photography.

Several newly admitted artists will contribute their small works for the first time as well.

The Copley Society of Art (Co|So) is America’s oldest non-profit arts organization, which is committed to the advancement, enjoyment, and promotion of its member artists and the visual arts. The organization, founded in 1879, comprises juried artists who are selected by a credentialed art committee. Co|So provides artists with a gallery for exhibiting and selling their work and a platform for engaging and educating the community.

​Visit copleysociety.org for more on Co|So.

SoWa Winter Festival returns to SoWa Power Station

New England’s largest indoor holiday marketplace, the ninth annual SoWa Winter Festival, will be open seven days a week through Dec. 22 at the SoWa Power Station.

The festival features more than 100 of the region’s best makers, artists, designers, specialty food-and-beverage vendors, craft workshops, holiday lounge, photo opportunities, and the SoWa Winter Food Truck Village, along with on-site parking. Shoppers will find a wide array of unique items including art, crafts, apparel and accessories, jewelry, home decor, gourmet foods, and holiday gifts from small businesses.

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive continues

Since 2021, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy has collected over 2,000 items of cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) – a nonprofit human services organization that each year provides more than 100,000 low-income residents in the Greater Boston region with the tools and resources needed to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success.

Please donate a new or lightly used winter clothing to help keep the community warm in this season of giving. Items to donate include coats and jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens and gloves, scarves, blankets snowpants and snow bibs, and warm socks.

Donations are accepted until Dec. 2 at the following locations: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; James Michael Curley House – 350 Jamaicaway, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; REI, 401 Park Drive, Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and City Feed & Supply – 672 Centre St., Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 am. to 8 p.m.

Citrus & Salt Hosts Festive Mariah Carey Drag Brunch

Citrus & Salt invites guests to get into the holiday spirit with a fabulous All I Want For Christmas Mariah Carey Drag Brunch on Thursday, December 21, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at its newly relocated Seaport location.

Guests can expect dazzling performances by talented drag queens, indulge in festive cocktails, and enjoy a vibrant, Instagram-worthy holiday atmosphere. Showtimes are scheduled for 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM, and tickets are priced at $25 per person.

Tickets are $25 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Citrus & Salt’s website.

Located in Boston’s Seaport District, Citrus & Salt offers Mexicali coastal cuisine in a vibrant, beach-inspired atmosphere. Created by Chef Jason Santos and executed by Chef Zen Hyderck, the menu features a variety of playful cocktails, raw bar selections, and shareable plates perfect for any occasion.

For reservations or additional details, visit www.citrusandsaltboston.com.