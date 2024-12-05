Open Newbury Returns for the Holidays

Following on the success of the city’s continuing Open Newbury program, the inaugural Open

Newbury: Holiday Stroll transformed a stretch of Newbury Street into a pedestrian-only, vehicle-free

walkway on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Open Newbury, which the city launched in the summer of 2016 and continues to hold each summer,

opens up a mile-long, eight-block stretch from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue for shopping,

dining, and family-friendly activities.

Open Newbury: Holiday Stroll is scheduled to return from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8,

and in case of inclement weather, a makeup date has been scheduled for Dec. 15.