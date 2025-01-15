New Developer Proposes Changes to Project Approved for ‘West Site’ of 69-81 Kilmarnock St.

By Dan Murphy

A newcomer to the project, an affiliate of Samuels & Associates filed a Notice of Project Change on Jan. 8 to make changes to the ‘West Site’ of the previously approved 69-81 Kilmarnock St. project in the Fenway.

The project area comprises two separate sites – the West Site, which is bound by Kilmarnock Street to the east and Queensbury Street to the south and encompasses two parcels; and the East Site, which is home to Idyl, a new 365-unit residential building with 2,100 square feet of retail.

An approximately 86,000 square-foot, eight-story building, with around 77 residential units, was previously approved for the West Site; it was proposed by the erstwhile developers, Cabot, Cabot and Forbes and CIM Group of Los Angeles.

The NPC project now proposes a building with the same square footage but with 89 units divided into two components.

‘Component 1’ proposes approximately 45 patient-family housing units while ‘Component 2’ would include approximately 44 residential units. (The two components could be constructed simultaneously, or at different times, depending on the market and other variables.)

The Boston Planning Department will hold a virtual public meeting public on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. while the public comment period closes on Feb. 7.

Visit http://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/69-kilmarnock-street to register for the meeting, to submit a public comment, or to learn more about the project.