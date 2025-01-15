News in Brief

ZBA approves Charlesgate West project

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Zoning Board of Appeal approved the 2 Charlesgate West project proposed for the Fenway.

​Morro, a developer of multi-family housing, has proposed a 276,000 square-foot project comprising 400 fully furnished, smaller dwelling units; 2,900 Square feet of retail at the Ipswich Street level; and indoor bike parking for 408 bikes. No onsite parking is proposed for the project, although it would create an off-street loading area.

​The City Council voted by a majority during its Nov. 6 meeting at City Hall to approve an amendment filed by Councilor Sharon Durkan to exempt the proposed project from the Boston Parks Commission’s Parks and Parkways Ordinance.

​The developer had intended to subdivide the project site, apparently as a way to circumvent the Parks and Parkways Ordinance. As proposed, the site would have been divided into Lot A, fronting the Back Bay Fens, with a maximum height of 70 feet; and Lot B, fronting Ipswich Street, with maximum allowable building heights in the range of 295 feet.

Discover MGH’s Blum Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28

Discover the Blum Center, in Partnership with the Slavin Academy, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110, on the MGH main campus.

At this time, information on upcoming programs, a Q&A sessions to answer your questions, and insights into the educational resources will be available to patients, families, and the community. A clinicians will also be available to educate attendees on checking their blood pressure at home and understanding how it relates to their heart health, as well as on monitoring their health at home.

​All are welcome at this event where light refreshments will be served.

​For more information, contact the Blum Center at 617-724-7352 or via email at [email protected].

Fenway CDC to hold first Community Conversation on Jan. 30

Fenway CDC will hold its first of three Community Conversations on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the 300 The Fenway (Simmons College), as well as virtually.

​Among the topics of discussion will be the group’s future plans for affordable housing, organizing, and community programs.

​Reserve your spot by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-vision-conversation-tickets-1116836842059?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Winter Walk to End Homelessness set for Feb. 9

The ninth annual Winter Walk to End Homelessness takes place on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m.

Join thousands on a winter walk around the Boston Common to raise money to end homelessness. All the money raised goes directly to programs working around Boston to prevent, support and care for our homeless community.

Register online at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/winterwalk2025-boston/.

Participants are also invited to walk with the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Homelessness Task Force. Register online and get your materials at the big tent, then meet at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets at 8:45 a.m. For any questions, email [email protected].

Also, if you see someone staying outside, call 311 and provide as many details as possible, such as their location, their personal descriptions and dress, as well as behavior or other identifiable traits.

Likewise, if you see adverse changes to someone who has been a regular in a certain spot, or if there is an acute or emergency health situation or security issue call 911.

Rather than giving money to a homeless person, consider carrying some Dunkin’ or other gift cards to give so they can buy food and a drink and use the restroom. Use your discretion in all instances.

Visit https://nabbonline.org/committees/homelessness-task-force/ for more information on NABB’s Homelessness Task Force.