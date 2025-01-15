Project Bread Seeks Applicants for 2025 Council of Experts

Special to the Sun

For the second year, Project Bread is building a Council of Experts with Lived Experience. Launched in 2023, the Council of Experts integrates the lived experiences of individuals and families facing food insecurity into Project Bread’s decision-making, programming, and policy initiatives. The nonprofit invites residents to contribute their expertise and co-create solutions that will make it easier for others living in Massachusetts to access and afford food with dignity.

Members of the 2023-2024 cohort contributed to projects like improving evaluation tools with the research team, refining communications for The Walk for Hunger fundraiser, increasing awareness of summer hunger programs with the Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and meeting with legislators to steward the launch of the statewide Make Hunger History coalition. Their involvement has enhanced outreach, resource sharing, policy strategy, and program development, ensuring that the needs of the community are met in a sustainable way.

“The Council of Experts inaugural cohort showed that experts with lived experiences in food insecurity can make a difference for systemic change,” says Project Bread Vice President of Engagement, Catalina López-Ospina. “As a council member, you will have the opportunity to be part of strategy development, planning, and decision-making for statewide initiatives. Professional development training will strengthen your leadership skills, and your contributions will help us create impactful and effective solutions to food insecurity.”

Eligibility requirements include:

• You are 17-years-old or older.

• You live in Massachusetts.

• You are active in your community and work to build strong, positive connections.

• You have time and interest to work with Project Bread staff, anti-hunger groups, and lawmakers to create partnerships in the future (like joining coalitions).

• You feel comfortable sharing your personal experiences with food insecurity to raise awareness, inspire others, engage funders, and create change.

• You understand that ending hunger and social injustice requires breaking down racist systems.

• You enjoy working with people from different backgrounds and are open to learning new perspectives.

Experts will serve on the Council from February 2025 to November 2025, committing 10 paid hours per month. During this time, Council members will have the opportunity to learn about Project Bread’s role as a leader in the anti-hunger movement. They will collaborate with Project Bread’s teams on key programs and strategies as thoughtful partners while learning and sharpening their skills as community and civic leaders who can drive change within their communities across Massachusetts.

The application is available in Spanish, English, and Portuguese. If you would like to receive the application in another language or as a paper form, please email us at [email protected]. Members will be compensated for their time and commitment. Individuals who apply and are accepted to the Council of Experts with Lived Experiences are expected to act as anti-hunger ambassadors in their communities, and to be ready to fully engage and network within the program. Immigration status is not required to apply.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 3, 2025. For more information and to apply to become a member of Project Bread’s Council of Experts, visit: https://www.projectbread.org/council-of-experts.

Project Bread, the leading statewide food security organization in Massachusetts, connects people and communities in Massachusetts to reliable sources of food while advocating for policies that make food more accessible—so that no one goes hungry. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.