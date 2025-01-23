Johnny Cupcakes on Newbury Closes

By Dan Murphy

After 18 years in business on the street, Johnny Cupcakes closed its flagship store at 332 Newbury St. in the Back Bay on Sunday, Jan. 19.

​Johnny Earle, owner and founder of the bakery-themed T-shirt shop, first announced the store’s imminent closure in a Jan. 13 Instagram post. Earle wrote that his decision to close came on the heels of him losing his mother and the shop being burglarized over the past year.

Johnny Cupcakes’ erstwhile flagship store at 332 Newbury St. in the Back Bay.

​“I’m letting go of one thing (my shop) to make larger space for more important things: family, hobbies, finishing writing my book, launching a creative agency, and leveling up my speaking engagements and corporate gifting custom collaboration merch program,” added Earle.

Johnny Cupcakes will continue online, but new T-shirt designs will be released at a less-frequent pace than before. The business is also planning a tour of pop-up tour dates, with details to be announced soon, according to Earle.