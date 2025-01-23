Wu Urges Caution as Bitterly Cold Weather Arrives

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a cold weather advisory and winter safety tips for the bitterly cold temperatures forecast through Thursday, January 23. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the forecast for Boston includes wind chills that will reach below zero through Thursday. Sub-zero temperatures are expected, with the lowest occurring between midnight and 6 a.m. during the cold weather advisory. Additionally, Boston is preparing for an anticipated six to eight inches of snowfall Sunday evening, continuing through the overnight hours, according to the NWS. Due to the anticipated frigid cold weather that will follow the snowfall, it’s important to clear snow before it freezes to avoid dangerous conditions for vehicles and pedestrians. Mayor Wu is issuing these recommendations following a citywide meeting she held with the Office of Emergency Management Sunday morning to coordinate departments across the city to ensure proper preparedness ahead of the storm.

“As temperatures drop and winter weather arrives, I urge all residents to take necessary precautions to stay vigilant, prioritize their safety, and look out for your neighbors,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our teams are working around the clock to prepare the city, and we advise our residents to help protect each other during these harsh conditions. With snow expected tonight, we are reminding property owners to please remember to shovel sidewalks, especially before the bitterly cold weather arrives and snow freezes over.”

Due to the anticipated weather, please see below the rules for clearing snow:

• Property owners must fully clear snow, sleet, and ice from sidewalks and curb ramps abutting the property within three hours after the snowfall ends, or three hours after sunrise if the snow ends overnight. Curb and pedestrian ramps to the street should be cleared fully and continually over the duration of the storm to ensure accessibility for individuals with disabilities. If the storm lasts for an extended period of time, property owners are asked to continually check and clear ramps abutting their property.

• Removal of snow and ice from private property to the street or sidewalk is prohibited.

• Failure to comply with these rules can result in fines issued by PWD’s Code Enforcement Division. Fines associated with improper removal of snow can be found online.

• Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications through AlertBoston. Please follow @CityofBoston and visit boston.gov/snow for the latest updates.

Safety tips for shoveling:

• Keep catch basins and fire hydrants clear. You can assist in keeping hydrants clear of snow so the Boston Fire Department can access them quickly in case of emergency.

• Shoveling snow requires significant exertion; please be cautious and pay attention to signs of overexertion. Stop if you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, nausea, or vomiting. Call 911 if those symptoms do not resolve quickly.

• Snow piles can make navigating intersections dangerous for pedestrians and drivers. Please take extra care when turning corners with snow piles that might limit visibility.

• Carbon monoxide poisoning is a concern during winter weather, especially with the use of generators. Residents should use their home heating systems wisely and safely, and have a working carbon monoxide detector on each floor of the home. Call 911 immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Sitting in a car while idling can be deadly if the tailpipe is blocked. Do not let children sit in an idling car while shoveling. Clear any household exhaust pipes (e.g. gas exhaust for heating systems or dryers) and vehicle exhaust pipes of snow.

• Have a contractor check the roof to see if snow needs to be removed. If roof snow can be removed from the ground with the use of a snow rake, do so with caution. Avoid working from ladders, and be mindful of slippery surfaces.

Due to the anticipated forecast next week, the City is issuing a cold advisory. The City of Boston issues a cold advisory when there is one day or more of 0°F or below observed wind chill. Due to the low temperatures and strong wind gusts, there is an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, especially for those experiencing homelessness, older adults, and young children. Cold weather may also exacerbate health issues in high-risk individuals.

Mayor Wu is advising residents to take precautions, reminding them to check in on older adults, people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness. If you see an individual experiencing homelessness and individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented or underdressed for the cold, please call 911. If residents are aware of anyone staying in a vehicle or a place not intended for living during these extreme cold temperatures, they are encouraged to call 911 as well.

While the temperature forecast does not reach the threshold for declaring a cold emergency, Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ (BCYF) community centers will be open during their normal operating hours Tuesday – Thursday. The Boston Public Library will be open during normal operating hours Tuesday – Thursday and will be available for people in need of a place to warm up.

The Boston Public Health Commission’s Southampton Street Shelter and Woods Mullen Shelter will remain open 24/7 for those experiencing homelessness. Amnesty is in effect and anyone with a non-violent restriction may come in. Other overnight shelters and day spaces can be found by calling 311.

The Boston Police Department (BPD) will make announcements on every shift for officers and all personnel to be on the lookout for people on the streets. BPD will conduct wellness checks or assist with transportation to available shelters and coordinate with emergency medical personnel for unsheltered homeless persons in distress. The BPD Street Outreach Unit will be available as a resource to assist the districts, outreach providers, and 911 dispatch as needed.

Boston Public Schools (BPS) is reminding families to dress their students appropriately so they are safe and comfortable traveling to and from school. Anyone in need of winter clothing items can reach out directly to their school’s Family Liaison and School Leader. The BPS Facilities team will also monitor school building temperatures to ensure that classrooms are warm throughout the week.

Cold weather safety tips:

Dress for the weather:

• Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.

• Outer garments should be tightly woven and water-repellent.

• Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well.

• Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

• Dress children warmly and set reasonable time limits on outdoor play.

• Restrict infants’ outdoor exposure when it is colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

• Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia:

• These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms. If symptoms are severe, call 911.

Heating guidelines for property owners and tenants:

• Following the Massachusetts State Sanitary Code, the heating season officially begins on September 15 and runs through June 15. Property owners must heat habitable spaces at a minimum temperature of 68 degrees between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 64 degrees between 11:01 p.m. and 6:59 a.m.

• In case of emergency, property owners are encouraged to keep a list of licensed contractors (electrician, plumber, and general contractor) on file. Tenants experiencing problems with their heating system should check the thermostat, ensure the dial is turned on, and report insufficient or no heat problems to the property owner or manager immediately.

• If your landlord or property manager is unresponsive, call 311 to file a complaint.

Heating safety:

• Never try to heat your home using a charcoal or gas grill, a kitchen stove, or any other product not specifically designed as a heater. These can quickly cause a fire or produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

• Have your heating system cleaned and checked annually.

• Install and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is an invisible gas produced whenever any fuel is burned. Common sources include oil or gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and some space heaters. It has no smell, taste, or color, but it is poisonous and can be deadly.

• Keep space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn, including people.

• Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room, or go to bed.

Tips to keep water flowing

and pipes unfrozen during extreme cold:

• The Boston Water and Sewer Commission recommends homeowners locate their home’s main water shut-off valve and learn how to use it. Should a frozen pipe burst, shutting the main valve quickly will minimize flooding and property damage.

• Homeowners should insulate pipes in unheated areas like basements, garages, and crawl spaces. Use inexpensive hardware store materials to prevent pipes from freezing and to keep warm water flowing.

• Keep cabinet doors open to circulate warm air around pipes. A trickle of tap water through pipes during extreme cold can also help prevent them from freezing up.

• Locate your water meter, protect it from drafts, and make sure basement doors and windows are shut tight.

• If pipes freeze, thaw them slowly with a hair dryer, if possible. Never use an open flame to thaw pipes. If water is lost in all taps, call the BWSC 24-hour Emergency Assistance Line at 617-989-7000.

Emergency home

repair resources:

• Income-eligible homeowners and Boston residents over age 60 can receive assistance with winter emergencies and repairs, such as fixing storm damage, leaking roofs, furnaces, and leaking/frozen pipes. For assistance, residents should call the Mayor’s hotline at 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663).

For alerts, including cold-weather alerts, residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Boston. More information can be found on boston.gov/snow and boston.gov/cold.