Wu Announces Acquisition of enVision Hotel to Provide Critical Shelter Services and Supportive Housing in Boston

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that Victory Programs, Inc. (VPI), with support from the City of Boston and state partners, has acquired the enVision Hotel at 81 South Huntington Avenue. Building on the City’s ongoing efforts to better serve unsheltered individuals experiencing substance use disorder centered in the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, this major acquisition secures a vital resource for individuals experiencing homelessness and addresses the need for long-term supportive housing in Boston. Victory Programs, the nonprofit partner managing operations, has also signed a two-year contract with the City to continue site operations through 2027. This period will allow for further planning to secure additional funding to best support the transition to permanent supportive housing.

Victory Programs has run the enVision Hotel as a low-threshold housing shelter since 2021, providing safe and stable housing for over 200 individuals who have been navigating homelessness, substance use disorders, and mental health challenges, many of whom have moved on to permanent supportive housing. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Bureau of Substance Abuse Services initially funded the program through December 2024. To ensure the continuation of these critical services, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and the Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) intervened to support the acquisition and operations of the property, avoiding disruption to the lives of individuals being served.

“Preserving and expanding shelter and supportive housing options are essential to our city’s efforts to make Boston a home for everyone and address homelessness with compassion, dignity, and care,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to Victory Programs for their partnership in this acquisition of enVision Hotel, which helps us continue our critical work to provide life-saving shelter to residents who need it most while transitioning to long-term solutions that offer more stability, opportunity and options for our residents. Thank you to our state partners and especially Representative John Moran for securing funding to support this partnership.”

“The Envision hotel provides an important transitional step for people suffering from substance abuse disorder,” said State Representative John Moran. “I am deeply grateful for the partnership between the city and state that will enable the site to continue to operate over the coming years.”

Victory Programs’ purchase of enVision Hotel was made possible through a loan from the City of Boston using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and a loan from the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC). With the acquisition of enVision Hotel, the City can continue shelter operations at a sustainable cost while planning a gradual transition of the property to permanent supportive housing over the next several years.

“This project highlights the power of investing and expanding on the programs in Boston that are working,” said Sheila Dillon, Chief of Housing. “Victory Programs has effectively served the urgent needs of our residents experiencing homelessness at this site since 2021, and we are excited to continue to build on that foundation and expand the project to permanent supportive housing.”

Permanent supportive housing is a proven approach to addressing chronic homelessness by combining affordable housing with on-site services such as case management, mental health support, and substance use treatment. This model provides stability for individuals who face significant barriers to maintaining housing. Residents currently living in the site will have the option to remain as the property transitions, with new placements being coordinated through the City’s Coordinated Entry system, which ensures equitable access to housing resources for residents most in need.

“The Boston Public Health Commission is looking forward to our continued partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Victory Programs in providing access to low-threshold housing opportunities for people who have experienced chronic homelessness and substance use disorder,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Housing with support services is a critical first step towards recovery.”

Victory Programs is a Boston-based organization dedicated to opening doors to hope, recovery, and community for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, addiction, or chronic health challenges. Guided by a commitment to inclusivity and second chances, Victory Programs provides personalized care to help clients overcome barriers to stability and independence. With a long history of addressing unmet needs, from pioneering services during the AIDS epidemic to creating alternatives to incarceration for women with substance use disorders, Victory Programs fosters safe, healthy, and inclusive communities.

“It is exciting to see this program evolve from providing emergency housing to permanent supportive housing that empowers residents in creating a sustainable path to self-sufficiency,” said Sarah Porter, Executive Director of Victory Programs. “We are so grateful to our city and community partners for their support, which has enabled us to make this vision a reality.”

Mayor Wu is committed to making Boston a city for everyone and her administration has continued to work closely with partners to increase the availability of permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness around Boston. Since the start of the Mayor’s term, the City has built over 250 units of permanent supportive housing with 195 units currently under construction and another 200 units currently in the pipeline. The City will continue to work closely with residents, community organizations, and elected officials to address homelessness through strategic investments in housing and health services. The Mayor’s Office of Housing oversees many programs associated with housing those that are experiencing homelessness, creating and preserving affordable housing, and ensuring that renters and homeowners can obtain, maintain, and remain in safe, stable housing. The department develops and implements the City of Boston’s housing creation and homelessness prevention plans and collaborates with local and national partners to find new solutions and build more housing affordable to all, particularly those with lower incomes. For more information, please visit the MOH website.