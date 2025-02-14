Sen. Nick Collins Appoints Haley Walsh to Chinatown Trust Fund Committee Board

Special to the Sun

Senator Nick Collins has appointed Haley Walsh to his seat on the Chinatown Trust Fund Committee (CTFC).

Established through legislation in Chapter 443 of the Acts of 1990, the Chinatown Trust Fund Committee was organized to make grants using development linkage funds to community-based organizations in and serving the community of Chinatown in Boston. As the Senator representing Chinatown, Senator Collins has chosen Ms. Haley Walsh to represent him in his seat on the board.

“Haley is a trusted community leader with extensive experience on non-profit boards and foundations.” Senator Collins said, “Her legislative and budget work in the First Suffolk District have given her a keen understanding of community development needs and her relationships with neighborhood leaders in Chinatown make her uniquely qualified to represent me on the Chinatown Trust Fund Committee. I am grateful for her commitment and willingness to serve.”

Haley Walsh joins the Committee with distinguished leaders across Chinese American community including Hung Goon, who also serves boards on the CTFC as well as the Chinatown Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA).

“Haley has been a great advocate for Chinatown throughout her public service career. Her sincere interest and support for the well-being of the Chinatown community make her a great fit for the Chinatown Trust Fund Committee Board. I look forward to serving with her”, said fellow board member Hung Goon who was appointed by Governor Maura Healey.

Ms. Walsh is currently serving as Chief of Staff to Senator Nick Collins representing the First Suffolk District which includes Chinatown and the South End. She previously served as legislative director for Senator Collins and prior to that as a Neighborhood Liaison in the Office of Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

“It is an honor to be appointed to serve as a board member of the Chinatown Trust Fund Committee. I am grateful to the Chinatown community for welcoming me with open arms and remain committed to serving them in any way I can to ensure they get the resources and support they need to continue to thrive, said Haley Walsh.