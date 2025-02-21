News in Brief

Get a Free “Liberty Tree” to celebrate the 250th!

The Bunker Hill Monument Association is commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, 2025 as well as the 202nd Anniversary of the Bunker Hill Monument.

To commemorate these historic events the Monument Association is seeking private property owners who will partner with BHMA to plant a 250th Anniversary Commemorative “Liberty Tree”, as a living tribute to our history and the founding of our country.

We are grateful for our partnership with the Massachusetts Audubon Society who graciously granted BHMA funds to make this important enhancement to Charlestown’s tree canopy for these historic remembrances.

Funding was provided by the Boston Tree Alliance through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The Boston Tree Alliance program advances goals defined in the City of Boston’s Urban Forest Plan and Heat Plan. The funds from the Alliance are for tree planting and care related to the Liberty Tree project.

We are working with a professional arborist who will evaluate the site, and provide a tree selected to thrive in the particular location. A variety tree species are available for a diverse canopy and to adapt to micro conditions.

If you or anyone you know wants to participate in the BHMA 250th Liberty Tree program, please contact us for any questions. Email [email protected] or [email protected] for additional information. Be part of this historic season, and enjoy a new tree!

South End Library Author Series resumes Feb. 26

South End Library Author Series resumes with Nicole Treska discussing her latest book ‘Wonderland’ (about growing up in a Boston mob family) on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Union Church, Connection Room, 485 Columbus Ave. (access from Newton Street), as well as virtually. This free event starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by refreshments and book signings at 7:30 p.m.

Parkside Booksellers will offer books for sale at the in-person event.

Email [email protected] to receive the virtual link.

Upcoming event sponsored by the Gibson House Museum

Back by popular demand, the Gibson House Museum, located at 137 Beacon St., presents ‘Elements of the American Wedding 1860-1920’ on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

At this time, join Etiquetteer, Robert B. Dimmick, on an exploration of wedding customs in the United States from the Civil War to Prohibition. Aside from familiar customs like the white wedding dress and tossing the bouquet, Etiquetteer will look at fads like the floral bell, how wedding breakfasts were conducted, and the home wedding. Two of the most celebrated weddings of this period included President Cleveland’s White House wedding to Frances Folsom and Consuelo Vanderbilt’s wedding in New York to the Duke of Marlborough. Etiquetteer will also share the stories of Gibson family weddings, especially those of sisters Mary Ethel (held in Nahant) and Rosamond, held in the Music Room of the Gibson House six months after the death of her father.

Admission is $25 per person for the general public and $20 per person for museum members. Purchase tickets online at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org.

Boston Ward 4 Dems monthly meeting set for March 18

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave.

​Three new candidates for Boston City Council Samuel Hurtado (District 7), Marvin Mathelier (at-Large), and Will Onuoha (at-Large) as part of the committee’s ongoing pre-election candidate sessions.

​Visit bostonward4dems.org for more information.