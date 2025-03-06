News in Brief

Man armed with knife shot inside Chick-fil-A restaurant on Boylston Street

A man allegedly armed with a knife and chasing two people was fatally shot by an off-duty Boston Police officer on Saturday, March 1, inside the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 569 Boylston St. in the Back Bay, according to published reports.

At about 5:26 p.m., the knife-wielding suspect, later identified as 32-year-old man Lemark Jaramillo of Roslindale, allegedly chased two individuals into the restaurant. He was then reportedly shot by the unidentified, off-duty officer after refusing to drop the weapon.

Jaramillo was transported to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m.

Boston Ward 4 Dems monthly meeting set for March 18

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave.

​Three new candidates for Boston City Council Samuel Hurtado (District 7), Marvin Mathelier (at-Large), and Will Onuoha (at-Large) as part of the committee’s ongoing pre-election candidate sessions.

​Visit bostonward4dems.org for more information.

Fenway TAP meeting rescheduled for March 24 at Fenway Community Center

The city’s Planning Department has rescheduled its public meeting to discuss the Fenway Transportation Action Plan (TAP) on Monday, March 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Fenway Community Center,1282 Boylston St., #123.

​This meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, as a hybrid event, also meeting in person at the Fenway Community Center.

​Visit http://www.bostonplans.org/planning-zoning/planning-initiatives/fenway-transportation-action-plan for more information on the Fenway TAP.

South End Library Author Series resumes March 26 with Abbott Kahler

The South End Library Author Series resumes with Abbott Kahler, discussing her book, ‘Eden Undone: A True Story of Sex, Murder, and Utopia at the Dawn of World War II,’ on Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Connection Room (access from Newton Street) 485 Columbus Ave., as well as virtually. Refreshments and book signings will follow at 7:30 p.m., with Parkside Booksellers offering books for sale.

​The in-person event is free for all to attend, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

​For virtual link, email [email protected]. FOSEL subscribers will also receive the Zoom link in the Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.