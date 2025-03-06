Sen. Nick Collins re-appointed Chairman of SARO

Will serve as Vice Chair of Post Audit and Economic Development Committees

Special to the Sun

Senator Nick Collins has been appointed by the Senate President to a series of influential leadership roles for the 194th Legislative Session, notably as Chairman of the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight (SARO). The SARO Committee is tasked with overseeing critical matters such as competitive bidding on public contracts, public construction, open meeting laws, state regulations, state agencies, lobbyists’ reporting laws, public records and other related issues. This appointment aligns with Senator Collins’ commitment to ensuring transparency, efficiency, and accountability in state government operations.

In addition, Senator Collins will serve as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Post Audit and Oversight, where he will help oversee the development and implementation of legislative auditing programs, with a focus on performance auditing. He will also serve as Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, positioning him to help drive innovation and economic growth policy across the Commonwealth.

Collins will also sit on the Joint Committees on Ways and Means, Veterans and Federal Affairs, Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Recovery, and Community Development and Small Businesses, broadening his impact on key issues affecting Massachusetts residents.

Additionally, he serves on the Senate Committees on Bills in the Third Reading as well as Ways and Means.

“Senator Collins’ passion and insightful thinking is invaluable in the Senate, and I am proud to again appoint him to Chair the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka. “I am thankful to him for his service, and I look forward to him continuing the important work of the committee at a moment when building trust in government has never been more important.”

“I’m honored to serve again as Chair for this ever-important Committee,” said Senator Collins. “This role is about ensuring our state government works efficiently and fairly for everyone. I am also eager to get to work contributing to economic development, oversight, the well-being of our citizens, especially our veterans and the small businesses.”