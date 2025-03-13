Celebrate Youth Voices

Mass Poetry’s Teen Spoken Word Festival returns for second year

Special to the Sun

Mass Poetry is thrilled to announce its second annual Teen Spoken Word Festival “Write Here | Write Now | Speak Loud!”, set to take place on March 15-16, 2025, at Emerson College. This groundbreaking event will draw teens from across the Commonwealth, while providing a unique platform for them to share their stories, insights, and creativity through poetry.

With the theme of “Sweet Resistance,” this year’s Teen Spoken Word Festival will feature workshops, poetry slam competitions, performances, and a multitude of activities tailored to inspire and engage teen participants. By providing a welcoming and inclusive environment, Mass Poetry aims to encourage young poets to express themselves freely and interact with like-minded peers. The festival will draw teens from Boston, Lowell, Worcester, and beyond.

“Our aim is to engage and empower the next generation of poets, sparking creativity and fostering a community that values diverse voices,” said Daniel Johnson, Executive Director of Mass Poetry. “This event is more than just a competition; it’s a platform where young people can confidently express themselves, break down barriers, and engage meaningfully with others.”

Throughout the weekend, attendees will have the chance to participate in a series of enriching workshops, engage in open mic sessions, and listen to inspiring performances from both established and emerging voices in the spoken word community. The festival is designed not only to showcase young talent but also to nurture it, offering guidance and mentorship from Boston’s most experienced poets and educators—something the city sees worthy of investment.

“Boston is an incubator for artistic talent, including the literary arts, and we’re thrilled to welcome teen poets from across the state to our City for the Teen Spoken Word Festival,” said Kenny Mascary, Boston’s Interim Chief of Arts and Culture. “By nurturing young poets’ creativity, the Teen Spoken Word Festival will strengthen our community and inspire the next generation to become thoughtful, passionate leaders and storytellers. Thank you, Mass Poetry, for uplifting youth voices by bringing this festival to Boston.”

The Teen Spoken Word Festival boasts an impressive lineup of special guests, including both local and nationally-recognized poets such as Porsha Olayiwola, Boston’s former Poet Laureate and Emerson College professor, who will be a liaison between Emerson College and Mass Poetry. Crystal Valentine, Mass Poetry’s Director of Programming and a former Youth Poet Laureate, alongside Anthony Febo, Mass Poetry’s Lead Youth Spoken Word Coordinator and cofounder of FreeVerse!, Lowell’s youth poetry slam, will also be present to guide and inspire the participants. Headlining the festival are Hanif Abdurraqib, a 2021 MacArthur Fellow, and Safia Elhillo, a National Book Award longlist nominee, both of whom are former slam poets and will bring a wealth of experience and accolades to this celebration of youth voices. Participants of the Festival include Parker-Vincent Alva, the current Boston Youth Poet Laureate and a Mass Poetry SW@MP member.

“I want my poetry to get across to the world that you aren’t who you are, until you try to be yourself,” shared Parker Vincent-Alva. “Last year’s festival offered a supportive space to share our stories, and I’m grateful for the friendships and inspiration it fostered.”

A highlight of the Teen Spoken Word Festival is the Individual Slam Finals on Sunday, March 16th. To earn a spot in the finals, participants must compete in one of three preliminary bouts held across Massachusetts in February and March. These Individual Slam Competitions serve as a qualifying event for the Mass Poetry Youth Slam team, where selected poets will engage in writing, performance, and slam competitions throughout the summer. Mass Poetry will also send the team to Brave New Voices (BNV), an national youth poetry slam festival, and is actively seeking funding to make this opportunity possible.

Former team member, Maria Zaki said“I joined Spoken Word at Mass Poetry (SW@MP) just over a year ago and immediately was greeted with community. Throughout SW@MP and the Teen Spoken Word Festival, Mass Poetry creates and nurtures connections through poetry by holding space for youth voices. At SW@MP I not only found ways to express myself but also grow with others through examining the world around us and how we can change it. I was honored to join the Mass Poetry team of youth poets going to Brave New Voices! This entailed weeks of practices and coaching that truly shaped me as an individual. After BNV I went off to college but the experiences never left me. I went on to host open mics and lead a few workshops out of state. I saw how writing brings relief and revolution to any space and though I have much to learn, Mass Poetry gave me the knowledge I now bring everywhere I go. I am excited to return for the 2025 Teen Festival!”

The Teen Spoken Word Festival held at Emerson College is open to all teens to participate, ages 13 – 19, with a passion for poetry. Additionally, all ages are welcome to attend as audience members to cheer on the youth in their Festival events. Mass Poetry invites young poets and their supporters to join this vibrant celebration of youth creativity and expression. For more information and to register for the Write Here | Write Now | Speak Loud! Teen Spoken Word Festival, visit masspoetry.org/teen-spoken-word-festival.

Launched with the 2008 Massachusetts Poetry Festival, Mass Poetry envisions a world where poetry catalyzes connection and understanding. From our in-school poetry residencies to innovative community programs, we aim to build a vibrant, inclusive community that lifts all voices. Mass Poetry now serves as an arts-partner-in-residence at GrubStreet’s Center for Creative Writing.