News in Brief

Boston Ward 4 Dems monthly meeting set for March 18

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave.

​Three new candidates for Boston City Council Samuel Hurtado (District 7), Marvin Mathelier (at-Large), and Will Onuoha (at-Large) as part of the committee’s ongoing pre-election candidate sessions.

​Visit bostonward4dems.org for more information.

Fenway TAP meeting rescheduled for March 24 at Fenway Community Center

The city’s Planning Department has rescheduled its public meeting to discuss the Fenway Transportation Action Plan (TAP) on Monday, March 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Fenway Community Center,1282 Boylston St., #123.

​This meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 19, as a hybrid event, also meeting in person at the Fenway Community Center.

​Visit http://www.bostonplans.org/planning-zoning/planning-initiatives/fenway-transportation-action-plan for more information on the Fenway TAP.

South End Library Author Series resumes March 26 with Abbott Kahler

The South End Library Author Series resumes with Abbott Kahler, discussing her book, ‘Eden Undone: A True Story of Sex, Murder, and Utopia at the Dawn of World War II,’ on Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Connection Room (access from Newton Street) 485 Columbus Ave., as well as virtually. Refreshments and book signings will follow at 7:30 p.m., with Parkside Booksellers offering books for sale.

​The in-person event is free for all to attend, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

​For virtual link, email [email protected]. FOSEL subscribers will also receive the Zoom link in the Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.

Fenway CDC’s Town Hall and Annual Meeting set for April 29 at Simmons University

Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its 52nd Annual Meeting, together with its second of three planned Town Hall meetings to help guide the organization’s Strategic Plan for the next four years, on Tuesday, April 29, from 5:45-8 p.m. at Simmons Univesrity, 300 The Fenway.

​Dinner and daycare will be provided for guests at no charge. Contact [email protected], or call 781-277-0148 with any questions.

History of Boston’s street lamps discussion

Join Jake Sconyers, host of the popular HUB History podcast, for an eye-opening discussion on the surprising history of Boston’s street lamps. Hosted by Old North Church Historic Site on Tuesday, March 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sconyers will explore how something as simple as street lights played a pivotal role in shaping the city, addressing intriguing questions such as why Boston opted for English oil lamps but fueled them with American whale oil, how Boston’s first street lamps survived both a shipwreck and the Boston Tea Party, who decided where the lamps would be placed and how they’d be maintained, why the city voted to let its new street lamps remain dark after just a few months of illumination, and how the Boston Port Act influenced the cost of street lighting. This virtual event is accessible with a donation of any amount to support Old North Illuminated, the nonprofit that stewards Old North Church. The 2025 Speaker Series is brought to you in part by HUB Town Tours. To register, please visit: https://www.oldnorth.com/events/.