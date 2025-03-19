MassDOT Aeronautics Reports Successful Drone Medical Delivery Demonstrations

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Aeronautics

Division has announced the successful completion of flights by three companies, which conducted drone medical delivery demonstrations transporting packages of up to 10 pounds. The tests were designed to explore and assess the future use of drones, Uncrewed

Aircraft Systems, (UAS) for small package delivery, especially for home-based healthcare and emergency medical response in the future.

The Medical Delivery Demonstrations occurred between August and October of 2024. Participants’ drones carried simulated payloads for at least one mile, one way, demonstrating the future potential to transport small packages.

“This medical delivery demonstration underscores the value of drones for many operational needs,” said

Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Drones have already proven useful in operations, including MBTA track corridor inspections, MassDOT Highway bridge inspections, overhead project evaluations, and other needs. We continue to assess the use of drones for other purposes in the future.”

”This demonstration project reflects our commitment to exploring the use of drones to meet critical needs, such as the timely, cost-effective delivery of supplies and devices for health care and emergency management, across the Commonwealth,” said MassDOT Aeronautics Acting Administrator Denise Garcia.

MassDOT Aeronautics already uses drones to improve transportation safety, including for infrastructure inspection and incident response, supporting MassDOT, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

MassDOT Aeronautics is dedicated to making air transportation safer, cleaner, more efficient, and more economically advantageous for the people, communities, and businesses of Massachusetts. MassDOT Aeronautics employs the highest standards in safety, engineering, and financial management to regulate and promote air transportation in the Commonwealth. The Agency oversees 35 of the State’s 38 public-use airports, supports economic development and job growth, reduces aviation’s environmental impact, and explores the introduction of advanced aviation systems. The Agency’s Drone Operations Program aims to facilitate the adoption and use of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UA/drones) in the Commonwealth in a manner that is safe, efficient, and cost effective.