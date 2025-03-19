Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament Begins April 21

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will once again host the Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation during the April Boston Public Schools vacation week.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament, giving Boston’s young athletes a chance to stay active and take part in friendly rivalry during April school vacation,” said Interim Parks and Recreation Commissioner Liza Meyer. “With support from the Boston Bruins Foundation, we’re proud to continue this great tradition at Moakley Park and look forward to an exciting tournament.”

The Tournament will take place Monday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 22. All games will be played at John “Jackie” O’Brien Street Hockey Court within Moakley Park on Columbia Road in South Boston. Additional support is provided by P&G Gillette.

Teams will compete in five divisions: Mite (ages 6 to 8); Squirt (ages 9 to 10); Pee Wee (ages 11 to 12); Girls U8; and Girls U10. Please note that pre-registration for teams is required with a limit of eight teams per regional division.

Visit boston.gov/parks-sports to register. For more information, contact Damien Margardo at [email protected], Jennifer Misiaszek at [email protected], or call (617) 961-3083.

