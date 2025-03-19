MCGH and Mass. Gaming Comm. Assist Hundreds of State Patrons on Problem Gambling Screening Day

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health (MCGH) and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) launched “PGAM Coffee and Conversations,” an initiative designed to raise awareness about problem gambling through informal discussions in casinos. This initiative is aligned with National Problem Gambling Screening Day on March 11th and the National Council on Problem Gambling’s Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM).

According to the Social and Economic Impacts of Gambling in Massachusetts (SEIGMA) study summarized in 2024, gambling in the Commonwealth has increased as well as the intensity of monthly gamblers. Recently, GameSense staff conducted screenings at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino, engaging in over 850 conversations. This proactive approach offers immediate information, resources, and support for those struggling with potential gambling issues.

During the screening process, twenty-four individuals were identified as demonstrating signs of gambling disorder.

“Initial screenings are essential in serving the approximately 80,000 individuals in the Commonwealth struggling with gambling issues,” said Mark Vander Linden, Director of Research and Gaming, MGC. “By offering screenings near the gaming floor and online through Live Chat, we can provide assistance earlier in the process, which is known to lead to better outcomes overall.”

These efforts are part of a broader, ongoing mission to adapt services and support to meet the Commonwealth’s evolving gambling environment. As new technologies and platforms for gambling emerge, the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission are working to ensure that services remain relevant and accessible.

“Meeting players where they are is essential. Our GameSense team is trained to recognize that there is a spectrum of gaming behavior. By identifying the signs of problem gambling early, we can empower players to make healthier decisions,” said Marlene Warner, CEO of MACGH. The organizations involved are committed to offering the necessary support to players, connecting them to essential tools as needed.

GameSense is an innovative, player-focused harm mitigation program that encourages players to adopt behaviors that can help limit the risk of developing gambling disorder. This includes setting limits on time and money spent gambling, promoting open conversations with family and friends about gambling habits, and encouraging individuals concerned about their gambling habits to seek help. This program, mandated by Massachusetts regulation, requires GameSense staff to be present at all retail casinos in the state.

MACGH is a leading public health organization with several active partnerships in its portfolio, regularly coordinating across healthcare, academia, and government entities. Services include real-time gambling resources, program assessment and training, and marketing and advertising services. MACGH operates the GameSense program in Massachusetts. For more information, visit macgh.org.