NeighborHealth Earns National Recognition from HRSA for Quality Excellence

NeighborHealth, Massachusetts’ largest community-based primary care health system, has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) with four distinguished quality badges for 2024. These awards, distributed in late 2024, highlight NeighborHealth’s commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and advancing health outcomes in our community.

The quality badges awarded to NeighborHealth include three different Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badges in addition to Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition.

National Quality Leader –

Cancer Screening (Gold)

This coveted gold badge places NeighborHealth among an elite 1% of health centers nationwide recognized for excellence in cancer screening – underscoring the tireless efforts of NeighborHealth’s clinical teams in early detection and preventive care. NeighborHealth’s ability to foster close partnerships between providers, clinical and operations leaders allows them to seamlessly maintain quality teams to support preventative cancer screening.

Health Center Quality Leader (Silver)

NeighborHealth received silver status as a leader in overall quality performance, demonstrating its dedication to providing high-standard, equitable healthcare services. This badge is only awarded to the top performing health centers nationwide. NeighborHealth has demonstrated commitment to holistic health care, with compassion, curiosity and empathy to receive this accolade.

Advancing Health

Information Technology

for Quality

This recognition reflects NeighborHealth’s commitment to leveraging innovative health information technology to enhance patient outcomes and streamline care delivery. NeighborHealth was awarded this badge for meeting all criteria to optimize Health Information Technology services that advance telehealth, patient engagement, interoperability, and collection of social risk factors to increase access to care and advance quality of care. NeighborHealth has implemented multiple care delivery options, including telehealth through the coordination and partnership between information technology, clinical, quality and operations.

Patient-Centered Medical Home

An honor, recognizing NeighborHealth’s implementation of the Patient-Centered Medical Home model, emphasizing patient-focused, comprehensive and coordinated care.