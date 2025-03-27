Boston Women’s Heritage Trail Announces new Executive Director

Special to the Sun

The Boston Women’s Heritage Trail (BWHT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alexandria Russell as its new Executive Director. Russell brings extensive experience in women’s history, education advocacy, and community engagement. With a strong foundation in historical research and storytelling, she is dedicated to uncovering and sharing the overlooked contributions of women throughout history. She is the author of Black Women Legacies: Public History Sites Seen and Unseen, which examines the pivotal role African American women have played in shaping public memory and preserving history, often in the face of adversity. As the Founder of Black Women Legacies, a nonprofit dedicated to digitally mapping historical and contemporary memorials of Black women, Russell shares BWHT’s mission of ensuring women’s contributions are visible and celebrated. Her commitment to historical accessibility and recognition aligns seamlessly with BWHT’s work in preserving and promoting the stories of Boston’s remarkable women.

Dr. Russell stated, “My passion as a teacher and historian has always been to make history accessible to broad public audiences. I am elated to join an organization that is committed to memorializing both well-known and more obscure women through impactful public projects and a dedicated team of community change agents. I am honored to be at the helm of the BWHT whose great work will continue to reverberate in our Boston communities for generations to come.”

Founded to ensure that Boston’s women—across all neighborhoods and backgrounds—are recognized for their contributions to the city’s history, BWHT continues to expand its impact through educational programs, walking tours, and interactive initiatives. Under Russell’s leadership, BWHT looks forward to deepening community partnerships, increasing public engagement, and advancing efforts to highlight the diverse women who have shaped Boston’s past and present.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Russell to the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail,” said Diana Lam, Chair of the BWHT Board. “Her deep expertise in women’s history and passion for storytelling make her the ideal leader to guide BWHT into the future. Russell’s scholarship and dedication to amplifying women’s voices will ensure that the legacies of Boston’s influential women continue to inspire generations to come.”

With Russell at the helm, BWHT is excited to launch new initiatives that connect communities to the city’s rich history, including the upcoming Cedar Grove Cemetery project, which will honor the 133 women from the Home for Aged Colored Women who were laid to rest in two unmarked mass graves at one of Boston’s historic cemeteries.

For more information about the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail and upcoming initiatives, visit bwht.org.