Applications for Boston’s Youth Summer Jobs Program are Now Open

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity (YEO) announced that paid youth job applications are open for summer 2025. Boston youth and young adults ages 14 – 24 can apply now at futureBOS. The platform is a centralized hub for all youth employment opportunities in Boston, including opportunities from SuccessLink, the City’s long-standing flagship youth jobs program. This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone and ensure Boston’s young people are connected to opportunity across neighborhoods.

“Our city’s youth deserve every opportunity to grow both personally and professionally,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By investing in youth summer jobs, we are investing in our community’s future and empowering our young leaders. We will continue to engage every sector across the city in supporting our young people and families.”

Led by the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity, futureBOS recruits and hires Boston youth in engaging and meaningful employment experiences that advance their professional and personal development. The City’s youth summer jobs program continues to experience record highs with 10,427 youth being hired last summer – the highest in the program’s history. Youth job participants have also expressed satisfaction with the summer youth jobs program. Out of all youth job participants, ninety-four percent feel better prepared to enter the workforce, 90% left the program with references for future employment, 83% feel prepared to achieve future educational and career goals, and 97.3% would recommend the program to a friend. Research from Northeastern University also demonstrates that the City’s youth employment program positively impacts a range of economic, academic, and criminal justice outcomes for youth.

“Our office is thrilled to once again offer employment opportunities to our young people this summer to help shape their career journeys and instill in them a strong work ethic,” said Adeola Ebekozien, Deputy Director of the Office of Youth Employment & Opportunity. “The youth jobs employment program has a positive, tangible impact on the lives of these teens and their families. We are grateful to our employment partners who remain committed to making the program a success.”

Last summer, Mayor Michelle Wu deepened her commitment to employing youth through the Mayor’s Youth Job Guarantee (MYJG), a pledge that any eligible Boston Public Schools (BPS) student who wants a summer job can get one. To further this goal, the City strengthened its partnership with BPS and as a result, over 50% of the summer 2024 youth jobs participants were BPS students. YEO will continue to prioritize BPS students this summer through strategic outreach initiatives, including Pop-Up Career Fairs at BPS schools.

“Access to summer employment opportunities is crucial for so many of our students and I am excited that we continue to provide opportunities and remove barriers to access,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “The launch of the 2025 Summer Youth Employment Application reaffirms the shared commitment between BPS and our city and community partners to ensure that our students have the opportunity to gain real-world working experience and explore careers and professions that they are passionate about during the summer recess.”

Recognizing the importance of coordination and alignment across Boston’s youth employment providers, YEO partners with over 200 organizations each year to offer high-quality employment opportunities to youth. This summer, the office will support 156 programs and 82 City agencies. To ensure that disadvantaged youth have equitable access to jobs, the City is supporting organizations that prioritize proven at-risk youth populations in partnership with the State’s Commonwealth Corporation YouthWorks.

“At Madison Park Development Corporation (MPDC), we believe that investing in our young people is investing in the future of our communities. Boston’s summer youth jobs program provides invaluable opportunities for personal and professional growth, equipping our youth with the skills and confidence they need to thrive,” said Dr. Ingrid Tucker, Madison Park Development Corporation Acting CEO. “We are proud to continue our partnership with the City to ensure that every young person—especially those in Roxbury and surrounding neighborhoods—has access to meaningful employment that fosters success beyond the summer months.”

“At the Sasaki Foundation, we are incredibly grateful for the partnership and resources that the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity has provided us,” said Estefany Benitez, Program Manager, Hideo Sasaki Foundation. “Thanks to their strong financial support, we have been able to quadruple the number of Boston students introduced to the fields of architecture, landscape architecture, and urban planning through our paid internships: the Summer Exploratory Experience in Design (SEED) and Designing Environmental and Social Impact (DESI). We are excited for our continued collaboration and know that together we will continue to uplift the future design professionals of the City of Boston.”

In addition to employment opportunities, YEO partners with Bank On Boston to provide youth with financial education and banking opportunities. Throughout the summer, Bank On Boston provides free financial workshops on various topics, including credit building and banking basics, to futureBOS youth. Their workshop schedule will be posted here. In addition, three local banks – Citizens Bank, M&T Bank, and Metro Credit Union – will again provide non-custodial, no-fee options that will make it easier for our youth to open safe, non-predatory bank accounts, facilitating access to their summer earnings and instilling good financial habits.

The summer youth employment program starts on June 23 and ends August 29, 2025. Job applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, but youth are encouraged to apply early. There is a step-by-step guide available online to help youth navigate the application process. Youth can also visit the office in person, Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 1483 Tremont Street in Roxbury, or call 617-635-4202 for additional assistance. For more information, visit boston.gov/futureBOS.