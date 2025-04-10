Esplanade’s Centennial Fountain Set to Return to Action on April 15

By Dan Murphy

After lying dormant for the past decade, Centennial Fountain on the Charles River Esplanade will return to action on Tuesday, April 15.

Located at the Dartmouth Street Lagoon, the fountain, was installed in 1993 to honor the legacy of the erstwhile Metropolitan District Commission (originally the ‘Metropolitan Park Commission’) – the nation’s first regional park system which included the Esplanade. The fountain was in service until its eventual removal in 2015.

The fountain’s renewal is being made possible through the work of the nonprofit Esplanade Association (EA), with support from the Lawrence & Lillian Solomon Foundation and in partnership with the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

​The April 15 ribbon-cutting for the fountain kicks off at 11 a.m., and it’s open to the public. The event program is scheduled to include David Solomon of the Solomon Foundation officially turning on the fountain, preceded by welcoming remarks from EA Executive Director Jen Mergel and DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo, along with other selected guests. Poet Asiyah Herrera will also read a poem commissioned specifically for the occasion in partnership with the nonprofit writing organization, 826 Boston, (In the event of heavy rain, the event will instead begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.)

Meanwhile, the fountain operates seasonally, typically from mid-April to mid-October, to avoid freshwater freezes in winter. It sprays water up to 24 feet at the approximate midpoint of the Esplanade’s 3-mile length.