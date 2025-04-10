Martin Luther King III, Embrace Boston to mark 60th Anniversary of the 1965 Freedom Rally

Special to Sun

On April 23, 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent civil rights leaders led a defining moment in the civil rights movement, emphasizing the urgent need for systemic change, powered by a rally that drew over 20,000 people to Boston Common. They protested the deep-seated racial inequities in housing and education during a monumental march that illuminated the struggles faced by countless individuals and mobilized the community toward greater equality.

​Sixty years later, Embrace Boston, Everyone250, and the City of Boston will honor this historic event with the 60th Anniversary of the 1965 Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 26, from noon to 2:30 p.m., at The Embrace on Boston Common. The rally will commemorate this pivotal moment in history and serve as a reflection of the progress achieved and the ongoing challenges in the fight for social and racial justice that persist today.

​Martin Luther King III will provide a powerful speech. As the eldest son of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King, his participation underscores the rally’s continuing relevance and the commitment to advancing the legacy of advocacy for freedom and equality. King’s presence is particularly poignant amid contemporary issues of division and discrimination, as it highlights the ongoing need to address unresolved societal issues that Dr. King warned about. Martin Luther King, III’s involvement serves as a powerful reminder that America’s choices in policy and power define who is allowed to dream. The rally will emphasize the importance of choosing community over chaos, advocating for spaces where democracy is lived and where social infrastructure supports genuine connection and progress.

​Other key speakers and attendees include Mayor Michelle Wu, President and CEO of the American City Coalition and lead Pastor at Twelfth Baptist Church, Reverend Willie Brodrick, President and CEO at Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and National NAACP Board of Director, Dr. Michael Curry, Esq. and Director of the Racial Justice Program at the American Civil Liberties Union Massachusetts (ACLUM), Traci Griffith. These individuals, alongside other prominent social justice and civic leaders from across Massachusetts, will play a pivotal role in commemorating the 60th anniversary of the rally, underscoring the continued commitment to the legacy of activism and equality.

​As attendees from over 100 organizations gather at the Parkman Bandstand, they will join a collective effort to honor the past and advocate for a future that upholds freedom and human dignity.

​An important highlight of the event will be a special presentation by the Everyone250 coalition and the City of Boston to designate the Charles Street entrance to The Boston Common as “1965 Freedom Rally Square.” ACLU MA, in partnership with Everyone250 will power a march down Boylston St. to retrace the culminating steps of community members who took a stand in 1965 from Copley Square to the corner of Boylston and Charles streets. This ceremonial act will honor Boston’s vibrant legacy of freedom and activism, serving as a poignant reminder of the commitment to continue the struggle for justice and equality that began six decades ago. The dedication will take place at 1 a.m. at the corner of Boylston and Charles streets prior to the main rally.

​For additional information and to register for the event, visit https://www.classy.org/event/1965-freedom-rally/e661876.