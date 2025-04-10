Mother’s Day Cards Nourish Guests of Women’s Lunch Place

Special to Sun

A guest at Women’s Lunch Place created the artwork that adorns this year’s Mother’s Day card. She is alone in Boston without family or an outside support system.

When asked what Women’s Lunch Place means to her, she said: “Women’s Lunch Place is a welcoming community. They provide me with safety, nutrition, showers, clothing, advocacy… even a therapist. WLP helps me survive.”

With homelessness rising sharply in Boston last year, Women’s Lunch Place is producing more healthy meals than ever before in their 43-year history. They expect to serve a record 150,000+ meals by the end of the year.

As a multi-purpose gift, each Mother’s Day card funds five freshly made lunches for a guest at WLP. Each lunch provides an opportunity for women to connect with on-site housing, healthcare, and legal services in a safe, women-only environment.

Mother’s Day cards can be ordered blank or sent with a personalized message. Visit mothersdaycards.org to place an order and sponsor healthy nutrition for a woman in need. Cards can also be purchased in person at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill.