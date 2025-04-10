The West End Museum Celebrates Levantine Culture with Music

Special to Sun

The West End of Boston is historically known as a densely populated immigrant neighborhood, especially in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Immigrants from many different countries contributed to the area’s diverse culture. While the West End’s Middle Eastern community was not as large as other immigrant groups like the Irish or Italians, there were still notable Levantine influences, particularly from Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian immigrants. These groups contributed to Boston’s cultural diversity, with many of them settling in neighborhoods near the West End, opening shops, restaurants, and markets that helped introduce Levantine cuisine and customs to the city.​On Sunday, April 13, at 4 p.m., The West End Museum presents ‘Harmonies of the Aegean and the Levant,’ a musical program that highlights the diverse and vibrant musical traditions of the Levantine region.

‘Harmonies’ showcases the Levant’s unique soundscape through a selection of traditional and contemporary compositions from Turkey, Greece, Iran, Kurdistan, Armenia, and the Arab world. From the hauntingly beautiful melodies of classical Arabic music to the lively rhythms of folk dances, this performance will immerse the audience in the region’s profound musical heritage. The program stars Boston-based multi-instrumentalist Tev Stevig, who specializes in a variety of plucked string instruments from the Balkans, Greece, Turkey, and Afghanistan and Beth Bahia Cohen, a master of many bowed string instruments from the Middle East and the Balkans. Limited seating is available. Tickets are on sale for $15 each at thewestendmuseum.org.