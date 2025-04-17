News Animal Rescue League Breaks Ground on New Care & Adoption Center in South End by The Boston Sun Staff • April 17, 2025 • 0 Comments Mayor’s Office Photos by Isabel LeonThe Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) broke ground April 8 on its new, three-story, state-of-the-art Animal Care & Adoption Center at 10 Chandler St. in the South End.The new building, located on the Chandler Street site the ARL has called home since 1956, comprises an Animal Care and Adoption Center; a Shelter and Community Veterinary Hospital;myriad support services for pet owner services; Boston Veterinary Care, ARL’s outpatient veterinary clinic; and a center for dog training classes. It’s also the flagship location for ARL’s Humane Education Program. Construction of the approximately $48 million facility is slated tobegin in late spring 2025, with completion expected in 2026. There will be no disruption to ARL’s services during construction as the existing Animal Care and Adoption Center will remain fully operational during construction. Shown above, Mayor Michelle Wu (center) and other dignitariesbreak ground on the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s new Animal Care & Adoption Center in the South End.