News in Brief

South End Library Author Series continues on April 23 with Saumya Dave

The South End Library Author Series continues with Saumya Dave, author of ‘The Guilt Pill,’ Wednesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Church Connection Room, 485 Columbus Ave.

‘The Guilt Pill’ is a psychological drama concerning a CEO on maternity leave who goes missing after she becomes addicted to an experimental, guilt-erasing pill. The book explores the themes of motherhood, privilege, race, and how the world treats women who dare to “have it all.”

Gibson House Museum annual benefit set for April 24 at

Chilton Club

The Gibson House Museum will host its 28th annual benefit, a Victorian Masquerade Party, on Thursday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chilton Club, 152 Commonwealth Ave.

Guests will enjoy this elegant setting with creative cocktails, sumptuous hors d’oeuvres, delightful piano music, an exciting raffle, and a few fun surprises to help everyone get into the spirit of a great, 19th-century Masquerade. Masks of the amusing, artistic kind are encouraged as part of guests’ cocktail attire.

All proceeds will benefit the Gibson House Museum.

The benefit raffle is now live online, featuring an array of exciting prizes: fine-dining gift certificates, theater and ballet tickets, opportunities for private tours, a Boston Athenaeum membership, and gifts of food and wine. You do not need to be present at the benefit to win.

For more information and to purchase benefit and raffle tickets, visit

https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit.

Women’s Lunch Place to hold gala May 16 at Mandarin Oriental

Women Lunch Place’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, ‘eat LUNCH give,’ will take place on Friday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

This special luncheon will include a delicious meal, an exciting raffle, and the opportunity to hear about the great work and mission of WLP from some of Boston’s brightest leaders.

Visit womenslunchplace.org/elg to view tickets and sponsorship information.

Fenway CDC’s second Town Hall and Annual Meeting set for April 29 at Simmons University

Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its 52nd Annual Meeting, together with its second of three planned Town Hall meetings to help guide the organization’s Strategic Plan for the next four years, on Tuesday, April 29, from 5:45-8 p.m. at Simmons Univesrity, 300 The Fenway.

​Dinner and daycare will be provided for guests at no charge. Contact [email protected], or call 781-277-0148 with any questions.

Ward 4 Dems offers $400 scholarships for ninth and 10th graders

Do you know a ninth or 10th grader who lives in or attends school in Ward 4 and might be interested in a $400 scholarship, courtesy of the Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee? If your answer is ‘Yes,’ then tell them to apply.

The schools include the Melvin H. King South End Academy, Boston Latin School, and Winsor School. The scholarship is also available to ninth and 10th graders who do not attend one of those schools but live in Ward 4.

All applications are due by May 15. Students can apply online at bostonward4dems.org/scholarship-program, or they can email any questions to [email protected].

MBTA Holds Ferry Naming Contest for K-8 Students

The MBTA is inviting students in grades K-8 from Boston, Quincy, Winthrop, and Lynn to participate in a contest to name three new ferries launching this summer on the Quincy, Winthrop, and Lynn routes.

Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt highlighted the importance of ferries in the transportation network and the engaging nature of the contest. MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng expressed hope that the chosen names will reflect community history and pride.

Students can submit one name suggestion per classroom or individually (for homeschoolers) online by 11:45 pm on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the provided link. The proposed name should connect the student’s city to the American Revolution, and a brief explanation of the inspiration is required. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

An MBTA panel will select one name for each ferry based on its primary route. Winners, to be notified by May 30, 2025, will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a ferry ride pizza party for their classroom. They will also be invited to their city’s ferry christening ceremony this summer.