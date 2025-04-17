Samuel Hurtado Announces Run for District 7 City Councillor

Special to the Sun

Samuel Hurtado announces his campaign to represent District 7 on the Boston City Council. The District needs effective, transparent representation from someone who values and respects its rich history of organizing and political action and is mission-driven to fight for institutional change and tangible, meaningful improvements for the district’s residents in Roxbury, Dorchester, the South End and the Fenway.

Hurtado brings a compelling combination of experience, values, and relationships to his candidacy.

Known to be reliable, fair-minded, and as someone who listens and always returns a phone call, he understands how to navigate city policies as well as its personalities. For decades, he has worked in and out of government with people from across the city to get real results. He founded a community organization, South Boston en Acción, worked for over a decade in education advocacy, and has served in multiple leadership roles in the City of Boston, including as Senior Advisor to former Mayor Kim Janey and as her Chief of Staff at the District 7 City Council Office. Currently, he is a Business Manager in the Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Cabinet. He has been a BPS parent since 2012, and is serving a second term on the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative Board of Directors.