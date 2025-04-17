Sen. Collins Reappointed to Beaches Commission

Special to the Sun

Senator Nick Collins has been reappointed to the Metropolitan Beaches Commission (MBC), a special commission established by the Massachusetts Legislature to strengthen and support the region’s public beaches.

“Making sure we invest in our public parks and beaches is essential—not just for today, but for future generations,” said Senator Collins. “The Commission is an important steward of that investment, helping to ensure our beaches remain clean, safe, and accessible for everyone who lives in, works in, or visits our coastal communities.”

Created in 2006, the MBC is made up of elected officials and community leaders from Boston and nearby waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities. It was created to take an in-depth look at the region’s public beaches, which are managed by the state.

“Senator Collins will be an exemplary addition to the Metropolitan Beaches Commission,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka. “He is well attuned to the important role that South Boston beaches play in providing fun and recreational opportunities in his community and understands the importance of preserving clean and lively beaches for the communities that the Commission serves. I look forward to seeing the Senator’s good work on the Commission, and hearing recommendations on how the Legislature can continue to improve these beautiful public spaces.”

“Senator Collins is a passionate and dedicated advocate for the beaches,” said Senator Brendan Crighton. “I look forward to collaborating with him on the commission as we continue towards our goals of improving the metropolitan region’s public beaches.”

The Commission’s work is facilitated by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, a nonprofit public-interest harbor advocacy organization focused on restoring and protecting Boston Harbor and connecting the public to it.

“Representing South Boston and the cleanest urban beaches in the country, Senator Collins has been a vocal advocate for clean and equitable beaches for many years prior to his appointment to the Metropolitan Beaches Commission,” said Chris Mancini, executive director of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. “We’re eager to work even more closely with the Senator and his office as the Commission continues to improve accessibility and address climate resiliency on these spectacular urban natural resources.” As the region heads into the busy summer season, the Commission continues to work with state agencies, municipalities, and community partners to ensure metropolitan beaches remain vibrant and welcoming for all