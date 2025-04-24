Muddy River Clean-up is this Saturday Morning

By Sun Staff

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy will be sponsoring its annual Muddy River Cleanup

Day this Saturday, April 26, from 10:00-12:00. The Conservancy is seeking volunteers for the cleanup that will take place at multiple locations along the Emerald Necklace.

Trash bags, gloves, and trash grabbers (depending on site and availability) will be provided. At the completion of the cleanup, volunteers will stack the trash, which will be collected by municipal public works departments or the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Each volunteer team will fill out a form reporting how many pounds of trash they collected and what items they found.

The Muddy River Cleanup will be held rain or shine. For those needing specific information prior to registration, please email [email protected]. Once a registration is confirmed for a specific site and date, volunteers will be sent an email on details of their specific cleanup site, including public transit and vehicular navigation, the best areas to park, where to meet, and general health and safety guidelines.

The Muddy River Cleanup is a part of the Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup that takes place throughout the Charles River Watershed. and builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup which to date has removed over 25 million pounds of trash from America’s waterways.