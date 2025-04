With the return of warm weather this past weekend, many seasonal Boston activities and staples are back

in action. The Swan Boats in The Public Garden were reopened on Saturday, April 19.

Also on April 19, Community Boating, Inc., the oldest public sailing organization, hosted an open

house for visitors to learn more about the organization and enjoy complimentary sailing.

Photos By Derek Kouyoumjian

Swan Boat: Mayor’s Office Photo By John Wilcox